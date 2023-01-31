News

Early Super Bowl Line Movement Favors Philadelphia Eagles

bobharvey
Super Bowl 57 is set for Sunday, February 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The early numbers suggest it could be a toss-up as the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles face the AFC Titleist’s the Kansas City Chiefs. Both teams were 14-3 in the regular season and were the top seeded teams in their respective conferences.

At the conclusion of Kansas City’s 23-20 AFC title win over Cincinnati, several sportsbooks opened the line at the Chiefs -2.5. Within minutes, the betting public told them they had it wrong moving the line to Eagles -2.5. The opening numbers indicate the game could move closer to a pick by kickoff on Sunday, February 12. The total- or over/under- currently stands at 49.5 at most books.

Why the early love for the Philadelphia Eagles?

Many believe that Philadelphia has the best built roster in the NFL.

The offensive line is top notch and Jalen Hurts has been a winner at every stop. But its Philly’s defense, in particular the pass rush, that sets it apart. The Eagles notched 70 sacks this season, the third most in league history.

They were really only gorged once in a 40-34 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve with Dak Prescott throwing for 347 yards and three touchdowns.

You’re in good hands with Patrick Mahomes

Bad ankle or not, Patrick Mahomes, who is 10-3 in the playoffs, will present a serious challenge to Philadelphia.

Mahomes already has a Super Bowl title, a Super Bowl MVP award and an MVP award.

The Chiefs have also hosted the AFC Championship Game in each of his five seasons as their starter. In 2022, Mahomes is the MVP favorite again after season in which he threw for a league best 5,250 yards and 41 touchdown passes. The Chiefs are the highest scoring team in the NFL (28.2 ppg.) and with a solid if not spectacular defense of their homes (55 sacks, second best in the league) they will keep it close.

The early love for The Eagles is understandable and not surprising. Barring a major injury, just don’t expect the line to move much past 2 in either direction as the big game approaches.

News
