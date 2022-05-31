Early Voting Odds For The Belmont Stakes | Odds On Early Voting

Gambling Sites Highlights Register 1. Back Early Voting to Win The Belmont Stakes @ 4/1 With BetOnline Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus Place Bet

Early Voting is one of the leading fancies for the 2022 Belmont Stakes, having already finish won the Preakness Stakes just last month. This Chad Brown trained colt has won three of it’s four starts, winning last time out in the 147th Preakness Stakes, so once again, is set to be a popular choice ahead of the Belmont Park race on Saturday 11th June. You can back Early Voting with BetOnline @ 4/1 by clicking the link above.

Early Voting Profile

Age: 3 year-old colt

Trainer: Chad C Brown

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

Draw: TBC

Runs: 4

Wins: 3

Did You Know? 8 of the last 10 Belmont Stakes winners had raced between 5-7 times before

Early Voting Key Belmont Stakes Trends

Here are the main 10 year trends which point to why you should back Early Voting to win the 2022 Belmont Stakes

10/10 – Yet to race over 1m4f

10/10 – US bred

9/10 – Ran in the last 5 weeks

8/10 – Had raced between 5-7 times

8/10 – Returned 102/10 or shorter

7/10 – Drawn in stalls 8 or lower

7/10 – Won between 2-5 times before

7/10 – Won over at least 1m1f before

6/10 – Placed in the top three last time out

5/10 – Ran in the Kentucky Derby last time out

4/10 – Won last time out

2/10 – Ran in the Preakness Stakes last time out

Best Horse Racing Betting Sites For Belmont Stakes Early Voting Odds

Can Early Voting Be The Belmont Stakes Winner?

The Chad Brown-trained EARLY VOTING won on his last outing at the famous Preakness Stakes, and is looking to make it back-to-back wins in the Belmont Stakes on Saturday 11th June.

In the Preakness Stakes, Early Voting raced mostly in second until the final coupleof furlongs, where he took the lead and was driven out, eventually beating Epicenter, another rival in this race, by just over a length. This was his third win in four starts, showing that he is most definitely a talented colt and one to watch out for here as he contests the 2022 Belmont Stakes.

As you can see from the trends above, he’s got a fair bit going for him again – including having won between 2-5 times and having raced in the last 5 weeks. He’s also won on his last outing, which as we have already alluded to, was in the Preakness Stakes in May, which is yet another trend which may back up the case of Early Voting winning the 2022 Belmont Stakes.

We The People’s trainer – Chad Brown – has won multiple Graded Stakes over the years, including the 2017 Preakness Stakes with Cloud Computing, and of course with Early Voting in 2022.

This will be Early Voting’s first run at Belmont Park, which might be seen as a slight negative with four of the last 10 Belmont Park winners having experience at the track in the past.

Those looking to take on Early might look to the fact that he hasn’t raced any further than 1m1f, meaning the step up in trip is a slight unknown. But his consistent profile makes him a leading player again here and with three weeks to have recovered from that recent Preakness Stakes triumph, as well as having Jose Ortiz in the saddle, he’s sure to have his supporters.

Note: Odds are subject to change

