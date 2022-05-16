Early Voting Odds For The Preakness Stakes | Odds On Early Voting

Early Voting will be another popular choice for the 2022 Preakness Stakes after missing the Kentucky Derby and coming here fresh off a small break and with only three career runs. This Chad C Brown-trained 3 year-old will be looking to give the yard their second Preakness Stakes success in the Pimlico race on Saturday 21st May. You can back Early Voting at odds of 5/1 with BetOnline
Best Bookies For Preakness Stakes Early Voting Odds
Early Voting Profile
- Age: 3 year-old colt
- Trainer: Chad C Brown
- Jockey: Jose L Ortiz
- Runs: 3
- Wins: 2
Did You Know? 8 of the last 10 Preakness Stakes winners came from stalls 6 or lower, while ALL of the last 10 winners had raced in the last 6 weeks.
Early Voting Key Preakness Stakes Trends
Here are the main 10 year trends which point to why you should back Early Voting to win the 2022 Preakness Stakes
- 10/10 – Had NEVER raced at Pimlico before
- 10/10 – Ran in the last 6 weeks
- 10/10 – US bred winners
- 9/10 – Won by a colt/gelding
- 9/10 – Won over at least 1m before
- 9/10 – Won between 1-5 times
Can Early Voting Be The Preakness Stakes Winner?
- Back Early Voting To Win The Preakness Stakes @ 5/1 With BetOnline
EARLY VOTING will certainly have his supporters having won two of his three races and was despite not winning last time out was only beaten a neck in the Grade 2 Wood Memorial Stakes at Aqueduct racecourse.
He’ll be fresher than most with only three career runs and just over 40 days since his last race, while he had another possible Preakness Stakes winner – Un Ojo – beaten by 4 1/2 lengths back in February in the G3 Withers Stakes.
If Early Voting can win the 2022 Preakness Stakes he’ll be looking to become the second winner for trainer Chad Brown, after taking the race in 2017 with Cloud Computing.
Those looking to take on Early Voting for the Preakness Stakes might look to some key trends against him. ALL of the last 10 Preakness Stakes winners had raced in the last 6 weeks – his last outing came on the 9th April. Plus, 80% of the last 10 winners had raced at least five times in the past – he’s only raced three times – while all three of his previous races have been at Aqueduct racecourse.
Note: Odds are subject to change
Best Betting Sites To Bet On Early Voting
BetOnline – Claim 50% Match Deposit Bonus Up To $1,000
By signing up at BetOnline ahead of the Preakness Stakes this month, newcomers are entitled to receive up to $1,000 in racing free bets.
There are a host of other offers available at the sportsbook too, which can be viewed by clicking on the following BetOnline promo codes link. For the $1,000 welcome bonus, however, see below:
- Click this link to go to BetOnline
- Register a new account by following the straight forward steps
- Deposit between a minimum of $10 – $1,000
- BetOnline matches your first deposit by 50% up to the value of $1,000