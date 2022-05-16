Racing

Early Voting Odds For The Preakness Stakes | Odds On Early Voting

andy
Early Voting

Early Voting will be another popular choice for the 2022 Preakness Stakes after missing the Kentucky Derby and coming here fresh off a small break and with only three career runs. This Chad C Brown-trained 3 year-old will be looking to give the yard their second Preakness Stakes success in the Pimlico race on Saturday 21st May. You can back Early Voting at odds of 5/1 with BetOnline

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
Back Early Voting to Win The Preakness Stakes @ 5/1
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Place Bet

Best Bookies For Preakness Stakes Early Voting Odds

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
$1,000 Preakness Stake Betting Offer + $25 Free Horse Racing Bet
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Claim Offer
$2,500 in Preakness Stakes Free Bets
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Claim Offer
$1,000 Horse Racing Betting Offer for Preakness Stakes 2022
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Claim Offer
$500 in Free Preakness Stakes Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Claim Offer
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer for Preakness Stakes 2022
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Claim Offer

Early Voting Profile

  • Age: 3 year-old colt
  • Trainer: Chad C Brown
  • Jockey: Jose L Ortiz
  • Runs: 3
  • Wins: 2

Did You Know? 8 of the last 10 Preakness Stakes winners came from stalls 6 or lower, while ALL of the last 10 winners had raced in the last 6 weeks.

Early Voting Key Preakness Stakes Trends

Here are the main 10 year trends which point to why you should back Early Voting to win the 2022 Preakness Stakes

  • 10/10 – Had NEVER raced at Pimlico before
  • 10/10 – Ran in the last 6 weeks
  • 10/10 – US bred winners
  • 9/10 – Won by a colt/gelding
  • 9/10 – Won over at least 1m before
  • 9/10 – Won between 1-5 times

Can Early Voting Be The Preakness Stakes Winner?

EARLY VOTING will certainly have his supporters having won two of his three races and was despite not winning last time out was only beaten a neck in the Grade 2 Wood Memorial Stakes at Aqueduct racecourse.

He’ll be fresher than most with only three career runs and just over 40 days since his last race, while he had another possible Preakness Stakes winner – Un Ojo – beaten by 4 1/2 lengths back in February in the G3 Withers Stakes.

If Early Voting can win the 2022 Preakness Stakes he’ll be looking to become the second winner for trainer Chad Brown, after taking the race in 2017 with Cloud Computing.

Those looking to take on Early Voting for the Preakness Stakes might look to some key trends against him. ALL of the last 10 Preakness Stakes winners had raced in the last 6 weeks – his last outing came on the 9th April. Plus, 80% of the last 10 winners had raced at least five times in the past – he’s only raced three times – while all three of his previous races have been at Aqueduct racecourse.

Note: Odds are subject to change

Best Betting Sites To Bet On Early Voting

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
$1,000 Preakness Stake Betting Offer + $25 Free Horse Racing Bet
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Claim Offer
$2,500 in Preakness Stakes Free Bets
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Claim Offer
$1,000 Horse Racing Betting Offer for Preakness Stakes 2022
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Claim Offer
$500 in Free Preakness Stakes Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Claim Offer
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer for Preakness Stakes 2022
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Claim Offer

BetOnline – Claim 50% Match Deposit Bonus Up To $1,000

BetOnline Kentucky Derby Betting Offer

By signing up at BetOnline ahead of the Preakness Stakes this month, newcomers are entitled to receive up to $1,000 in racing free bets.

There are a host of other offers available at the sportsbook too, which can be viewed by clicking on the following BetOnline promo codes link. For the $1,000 welcome bonus, however, see below:

  1. Click this link to go to BetOnline
  2. Register a new account by following the straight forward steps
  3. Deposit between a minimum of $10 – $1,000
  4. BetOnline matches your first deposit by 50% up to the value of $1,000
Topics  
Racing

andy

View All Posts By andy

andy

View All Posts By andy

Related To Racing

Racing

MyBookie Racebook Preakness Free Bets | Preakness Betting Offers

andy  •  3min
News
BetOnline Racebook Preakness Free Bets | Preakness 2022 Betting Offers
andy  •  57s
Racing
Hank Goldberg Picks
Epicenter Odds For The Preakness Stakes | Odds On Epicenter
andy  •  24min
News
Preakness Stakes
Preakness Stakes Trends | Key Stats For 2022 Pimlico Race
andy  •  24min
Racing
Secret Oath
Secret Oath Odds For The Preakness Stakes | Odds On Secret Oath
andy  •  24min
Racing
Creative Minister
Creative Minister Odds For The Preakness Stakes | Odds On Creative Minister
andy  •  24min
Racing
Simplification
Simplification Odds For The Preakness Stakes | Odds On Simplification
andy  •  24min
More Racing News