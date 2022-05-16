Early Voting Odds For The Preakness Stakes | Odds On Early Voting

Early Voting will be another popular choice for the 2022 Preakness Stakes after missing the Kentucky Derby and coming here fresh off a small break and with only three career runs. This Chad C Brown-trained 3 year-old will be looking to give the yard their second Preakness Stakes success in the Pimlico race on Saturday 21st May. You can back Early Voting at odds of 5/1 with BetOnline



Early Voting Profile

Age: 3 year-old colt

Trainer: Chad C Brown

Jockey: Jose L Ortiz

Runs: 3

Wins: 2

Did You Know? 8 of the last 10 Preakness Stakes winners came from stalls 6 or lower, while ALL of the last 10 winners had raced in the last 6 weeks.

Early Voting Key Preakness Stakes Trends

Here are the main 10 year trends which point to why you should back Early Voting to win the 2022 Preakness Stakes

10/10 – Had NEVER raced at Pimlico before

10/10 – Ran in the last 6 weeks

10/10 – US bred winners

9/10 – Won by a colt/gelding

9/10 – Won over at least 1m before

9/10 – Won between 1-5 times

Can Early Voting Be The Preakness Stakes Winner?

EARLY VOTING will certainly have his supporters having won two of his three races and was despite not winning last time out was only beaten a neck in the Grade 2 Wood Memorial Stakes at Aqueduct racecourse.

He’ll be fresher than most with only three career runs and just over 40 days since his last race, while he had another possible Preakness Stakes winner – Un Ojo – beaten by 4 1/2 lengths back in February in the G3 Withers Stakes.

If Early Voting can win the 2022 Preakness Stakes he’ll be looking to become the second winner for trainer Chad Brown, after taking the race in 2017 with Cloud Computing.

Those looking to take on Early Voting for the Preakness Stakes might look to some key trends against him. ALL of the last 10 Preakness Stakes winners had raced in the last 6 weeks – his last outing came on the 9th April. Plus, 80% of the last 10 winners had raced at least five times in the past – he’s only raced three times – while all three of his previous races have been at Aqueduct racecourse.

