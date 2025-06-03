Say goodbye to Atlanta Motor Speedway. Say hello to EchoPark Speedway.

In all reality, the two are one and the same. But officials at the 1.54-mile track and parent company Speedway Motorsports Inc. (SMI) announced Tuesday that they’ve rebranded the venue as EchoPark Speedway. The change is effective immediately.

The news comes less than a month before the suburban Atlanta, Georgia facility will host the NASCAR Cup Series on June 28. The race will serve as the official kickoff of the NASCAR Cup Series’ inaugural in-season tournament, a five-race slate set to air during the TNT Sports portion of the season.

Why Is EchoPark Speedway The New Atlanta?

EchoPark assuming the naming rights to the former Atlanta Motor Speedway is part of a new seven-year, multimillion dollar deal between SMI and EchoPark Automotive. The latter, which specializes in the sale of pre-owned vehicles, is part of the Sonic Automotive family.

The late Speedway Motorsports founder and chairman Bruton Smith established Sonic Automotive in 1997. The company’s connection to the former Atlanta Motor Speedway — an SMI-owned track — is therefore a natural one.

EchoPark Automotive has 17 locations across 13 markets. These markets include greater Atlanta and several places that fans often travel from to be a part of NASCAR race weekends at the newly named EchoPark Speedway.

“We have enjoyed serving guests in the Atlanta metro area since EchoPark Atlanta opened its doors in 2020,” David B. Smith, who is Bruton Smith’s son and the chairman and CEO of Sonic Automotive, said in a news release. “This partnership allows us to share the value of the exceptional EchoPark car-buying experience with more guests in Atlanta and the surrounding area who enjoy the excitement of NASCAR racing at this iconic venue.”

How Will EchoPark Speedway Look Different Than Its Former Self?

When drivers, fans and teams arrive for the NASCAR weekend at EchoPark Speedway later this month, they’ll immediately notice some changes in scenery.

From restart zone signage to fan zone activations to the racetrack walls to Victory Lane, EchoPark Automotive’s signature green color will be impossible to miss.

In addition, the winner of the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series race at EchoPark Speedway will leave with an EchoPark Chevy Silverado he’s presented in Victory Lane. That same driver will also receive a trailer equipped with an 85th Anniversary, Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Limited Edition Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

“We’re thrilled to partner with an innovative, customer-focused company like EchoPark Automotive as the entitlement partner of our newly named EchoPark Speedway,” said Speedway Motorsports president and CEO Marcus Smith, Bruton’s other son. “EchoPark Automotive is as committed to exceptional customer service as we are, and we know that together we’ll elevate our fan experience to a new level unmatched for Southern hospitality.

“This partnership will fuel great experiences for fans attending our speedway for years to come.”