Ed Reed: New College Football Coach

Dylan Williams
Ed Reed: New College Football Coach
During his playing career, Ed Reed was an All-Pro, Super Bowl champion, Defensive Player of the Year, and Hall of Famer. Now, he is a college football head coach.

Bethune-Cookman, a historically black university in Daytona Beach, Florida, has hired Reed as their newest football coach. He had previously been serving as Chief of Staff at his alma mater, the University of Miami, since 2020.

While it will be Reed’s first head coaching job, he has been a coach before. In 2016, he spent the season as the assistant defensive backs coach for the Buffalo Bills.

Reed was in the NFL for 12 seasons from 2002-13, mostly spent with the Baltimore Ravens. During his career, Reed made his case as one of the most decorated defensive backs in NFL history. He is a five-time All-Pro (2004, 2006-08, 2010), nine-time Pro Bowl selection, and Defensive Player of the Year award winner in 2004. He also led the league in interceptions in three seasons (2004, 2008, 2010). Reed was also a starter for the 2012 Ravens team that won Super Bowl XLVII over the San Francisco 49ers.

Overall, Ed Reed totaled 646 tackles, 64 interceptions (seven returned for touchdowns), 139 pass breakups, six sacks, 11 forced fumbles, and 13 fumble recoveries. Reed retired from football in 2015 and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019.

Bethune-Cookman’s football program has struggled mightily in the last two seasons. After leaving the MEAC for the SWAC in 2021, they have only won four games in the last two seasons. They have not beaten a non-conference opponent since the 2019 season. Terry Sims was fired at the season’s end after seven years with the program.

Dylan Williams is a contributor to the Sports Daily, based in Charlotte, NC.
