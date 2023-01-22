Ed Reed OUT as Bethune-Cookman Football Head Coach Just 25 Days After Being Hired

Ed Reed is out as Bethune-Cookman head coach just 25 days after the former NFL star was hired. Reed says that the school won’t ratify his contract after his short tenure produced some explosive moments including an expletive-laden Instagram video about the school not cleaning his office before he arrived.

Reed Out Before He Coached a Game

Ed Reed’s head coaching career has ended before he even had the chance to coach a game. Reed was announced as Bethune-Cookman coach on December 27, but has been unhappy with conditions at the school from the off.

There were complaints from Reed about his office not being clean when he arrived and trash around the campus. He released an Instagram video which he later apologized for about the conditions at the school.

Ed Reed complaining about the trash at Bethune Cookman 😳 “I’m waking out here with the football team picking up trash. I should leave, I’m not even under contract yet !” “Theses MFs didn’t even clean my office when I got here !” pic.twitter.com/oiKF8YrHqL — Unfiltered Media ™️ (@UnfilteredInd) January 15, 2023

Bethune-Cookman, a HBCU in Florida, had hired Reed with hopes he could have a similar effect to that of Deion Sanders at Jackson State. However, that plan has not quite panned out for the school.

“Bethune-Cookman University has been working with my legal team to craft contract terms with the language and resources we knew were needed to build a successful football program,” Reed said in a Twitter post. “It’s my desire to not only coach football, but to be an agent of change that most people just talk about being. However, after weeks of negotiations I’ve been informed that the University won’t be ratifying my contract and won’t make good on the agreement we had in principle, which had provisions and resources best needed to support the student athletes.”

Reed added that the situation was ‘extremely disappointing.’

“They don’t want me”

When speaking to the players and parents, Reed was emotional.

“We’ve been around here trying to change things,” Reed said. “My vision for change, probably moving too fast for a lot of people. I’m not withdrawing my name, as they said. They don’t want me here. They do not want me here because I tell the truth.”

The 44-year-old NFL Hall of Famer had taken over the role from Terry Sims, who was fired after consecutive 2-9 seasons. Reed had previously been working at his alma mater, Miami as a college football adviser.