NCAAF

Ed Reed OUT as Bethune-Cookman Football Head Coach Just 25 Days After Being Hired

Author image
David Evans
2 min read
ed reed 2
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Ed Reed is out as Bethune-Cookman head coach just 25 days after the former NFL star was hired. Reed says that the school won’t ratify his contract after his short tenure produced some explosive moments including an expletive-laden Instagram video about the school not cleaning his office before he arrived.

Reed Out Before He Coached a Game

Ed Reed’s head coaching career has ended before he even had the chance to coach a game. Reed was announced as Bethune-Cookman coach on December 27, but has been unhappy with conditions at the school from the off.

There were complaints from Reed about his office not being clean when he arrived and trash around the campus. He released an Instagram video which he later apologized for about the conditions at the school.

Bethune-Cookman, a HBCU in Florida, had hired Reed with hopes he could have a similar effect to that of Deion Sanders at Jackson State. However, that plan has not quite panned out for the school.

“Bethune-Cookman University has been working with my legal team to craft contract terms with the language and resources we knew were needed to build a successful football program,” Reed said in a Twitter post. “It’s my desire to not only coach football, but to be an agent of change that most people just talk about being. However, after weeks of negotiations I’ve been informed that the University won’t be ratifying my contract and won’t make good on the agreement we had in principle, which had provisions and resources best needed to support the student athletes.”

Reed added that the situation was ‘extremely disappointing.’

“They don’t want me”

When speaking to the players and parents, Reed was emotional.

“We’ve been around here trying to change things,” Reed said. “My vision for change, probably moving too fast for a lot of people. I’m not withdrawing my name, as they said. They don’t want me here. They do not want me here because I tell the truth.”

The 44-year-old NFL Hall of Famer had taken over the role from Terry Sims, who was fired after consecutive 2-9 seasons. Reed had previously been working at his alma mater, Miami as a college football adviser.

Topics  
NCAAF News
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To NCAAF

NCAAF
Jim Harbaugh Denies Lying to NCAA in Michigan Investigation

Jim Harbaugh Denies Lying to NCAA in Michigan Investigation

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 21 2023
NCAAF
cormani mcclain 2
Five-Star CB Cormani McClain Flips from Miami to Colorado Meaning Deion Sanders Lands Back-to-Back No.1 Cornerbacks
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 20 2023
NCAAF
jaden rashada 2
Five-Star QB Jaden Rashada Files For Release From Letter of Intent with Florida Gators After $13 Million NIL Deal Collapses
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 18 2023
NCAAF
arch manning id
Number-One Five-Star Texas Longhorns Recruit Arch Manning Loses His Student ID Twice in a Week
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 18 2023
NCAAF
michigan tcu
ESPN Ranks CFP Semifinals Featuring TCU vs. Michigan and Georgia vs. Ohio State as Best Two College Football Games of 2022 Season
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 17 2023
NCAAF
devin willock
UGA OL Devin Willock Tragically Killed in Car Accident Just Hours After Championship Celebration
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 16 2023
NCAAF
garrett riley
Clemson Tigers Hire TCU’s Garrett Riley as Offensive Coordinator in Deal Worth $1.75 Million Per Year
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 14 2023
More News
Arrow to top