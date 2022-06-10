Eddie Olczyk Belmont Stakes Picks 2022 | Horse Racing Picks

A center in the National Hockey League with the Chicago Black Hawks, Toronto Maple Leafs, Winnipeg Jets, New York Rangers, Los Angeles Kings, and Pittsburgh Penguins from 1984-2000, since retirement, Olczyk has been a veteran hockey and horse racing analyst. He currently works for TNT as a head colour commentator in NHL coverage, and NBC for its elite horse racing coverage.
Let’s go over the top there horses that Olczyk likes the most for the 2022 Belmont Stakes.
- We The People (250) at MyBookie
- Barber Road (+1200) at MyBookie
- Mo Donegal (+220) at MyBookie
Live coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on CNBC. The final 2022 Belmont Stakes race can be watched live on NBC, Peacock and the NBC Sports app. The post time is 6:49 p.m. ET on NBC. Keep reading for Ed Olczyk’s Belmont Stakes picks and where to find the best Belmont Stakes odds for each horse at Belmont Park.
The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites For Belmont Stakes 2022
Eddie Olczyk made horse racing fame back in 2013 during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, when he went on the air and successfully predicted Oxbow would win the Preakness. Even though he is 0-2 for the first two Triple Crown races in 2022, let’s see who he is predicting in the Belmont.
We The People (+250) At MyBookie | Eddie Olczyk Belmont Stakes Predictions 2022
Olczyk does not think We The People will experience much pressure in reaching the finish line first. He does not believe that Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike will be a factor at the Belmont because the surface in Elmont does not fit him as the surface at Churchill Downs.
Barber Road (+1200) At My Bookie | Eddie Olczyk Belmont Stake Predictions 2022
Olczyk believes Barber Road has the best chance to be in contention in the top three, if this is a fast race. The forecast its good for the Belmont on Saturday, which means the track should not bee too muddy.
Mo Donegal (+220) At My Bookie | Eddie Olczyk Belmont Stake Predictions 2022
This horse has an excellent finish, but there is some concern whether or not it will stay with the leaders enough for the beginning and middle of the Belmont, to be a factor near the end. Like Barber Road, Mo Donegal will benefit if this is a fast race.