With a chance of rain on the day of the race, Ed Olcyzk is anticipating an off track, which has helped him narrow down his 2023 Kentucky Derby picks. Find Eddie Olczyk’s Kentucky Derby 2023 picks and predictions below.

The countdown to the Kentucky Derby begins and the best NBC horse racing handicappers like Eddie Olczyk are releasing their picks for the Run for the Roses. Instead of taking the obvious favorites, Olczyk has taken two longshots on his ticket.

Here are Eddie Olczyk’s Kentucky Derby 2023 picks. Scroll down below to learn more about each horse and why Olcyzk will have his money on a few longshots on Saturday.

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Kentucky Derby 2023

Eddie Olczyk Kentucky Derby Picks | Eddie Olczyk Picks for Kentucky Derby 2023

Olczyk is a former center for the NHL and played 16 seasons for various teams, including the Chicago Blackhawks, Pittsburgh Penguins and more.

He currently serves as a horse racing handicapper for NBC’s horse racing coverage. With the race for the Triple Crown just about to get started, Olczyck’s is giving out his picks for his 2023 Kentucky Derby winners.

For a full breakdown of Eddie Olczyk’s Kentucky Derby picks, scroll down below.

Two Phil’s (+2000)

Racing out of post position three, Two Phil’s has an impressive record. The colt has been in the money in four consecutive graded stakes races, including two wins, one second, and one third place finish. He’s trained by Larry Rivelli and will be coming off his best race at the Jeff Ruby Steaks, where he finished first by 5 ⅓ lengths.

Two Phil’s is also one of the few horses that have already won a race at Churchill Downs dirt track. The colt won the Street Sense Stakes last fall, which may help his familiarity with the track.

With rain expected on Saturday, Olcyzk is anticipating an off track and believes Two Phil’s is one of the colts best-suited to take advantage of the wet conditions.

Reincarnate (+4000)

Another horse that Olcyzk likes in the event of rain on Saturday, Reincarnate has been trained by two of the best trainers in the business.

While this is a Bob Baffert trained horse, Reincarnate will be entered by Tim Yakteen. In seven starts the colt has tallied two wins, three second place finishes and two thirds.

Reincarnate is one of the fastest horses in the field checking in with a 104 Equibase Speed Figure.

Kentucky Derby Betting Guides 2023