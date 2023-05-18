Eddie Olczyk, renowned for his expertise in ice hockey and horse racing, is a trusted handicapper and commentator in the world of horse racing. With a notable involvement in the sport as an ambassador, co-owner, and analyst, Olczyk’s predictions carry weight. In this article, we explore his picks and predictions for the 2023 Preakness Stakes. Among his top choices is Blazing Sevens, a strong contender expected to make a mark in the race.

🐎 Event: Preakness Stakes (1 3⁄16 Miles/9.5 Furlongs)

Preakness Stakes (1 3⁄16 Miles/9.5 Furlongs) 📅 Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 🕓 Time: 7:01 PM

7:01 PM 📺 TV: NBC

NBC 🏟 Venue: Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, MD

Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, MD 💲 Prize Money: 1st – $900,000 | 2nd – $300,000 | 3rd – $165,000

1st – $900,000 | 2nd – $300,000 | 3rd – $165,000 🎲 Preakness Stakes Odds: Mage +145 | First Mission +275 | National Treasure +500

Eddie Olczyk Preakness Stakes 2023 Picks and Predictions

Known for his in-depth knowledge and strategic insights, Olczyk has garnered a reputation for delivering accurate predictions and spotting emerging contenders. As the anticipation builds for the highly anticipated 2023 Preakness Stakes, fans and bettors alike eagerly await Olczyk’s expert analysis.

In a Preakness preview with Jeremy Plonk, Olczyk discussed his favorite bets for the race, including his thoughts on favorite Mage, and his pick in the race, Blazing Sevens.

With his track record of success and a keen eye for spotting winning opportunities, Olczyk’s picks and predictions provide valuable guidance to enhance the excitement and potentially increase the chances of a successful wager. Let’s delve into his analysis and discover the reasoning behind his belief that Blazing Sevens could be one of the best bets to emerge victorious in the Preakness Stakes.

Blazing Sevens To Win (+750)

Eddie O’s best bet in the race is Blazing Sevens, who can currently be backed of odds of +750. Olczyk believes that Blazing Sevens did not get the best run in the Bluegrass Stakes, and thinks the way the horse has been working has generated a lot of deserved buzz.

“There’s been a lot of steam with this horse, the way that he’s been working,” Olczyk said. “He didn’t get the greatest run [in the Bluegrass]. I don’t think that was one of Irad [Ortiz]’s finest days. I felt like he had a chance to save a little bit more ground, but the horse never stopped trying.”

He also thinks the track that day didn’t favor Blazing Sevens. He thinks that a better run is on the horizon.

“[Blazing Sevens] is where I’m leaning right now,” Olczyk told Plonk. If that lean is correct, Blazing Sevens backers including Eddie O will be celebrating on Saturday evening.

Eddie Olczyk also discussed the favorite for the Preakness, Mage in his interview with Jeremy Plonk. While he doesn’t believe he is telling the audience anything they don’t know, Olczyk asserts that Kentucky Derby winner Mage is an excellent horse.

Olczyk believes that Mage should definitely be used in exactas, trifectas, and Pick Sixes.

“If he can get out of the gate, he’s going to come running,” Olczyk said. “He’s a must-use.”

Can Mage keep the Triple Crown dream alive and put the second jewel in the crown? It won’t be long before we find out, as the Preakness Stakes gets underway at 7:01 p.m. on Saturday.

