Eddie Olczyk Preakness Picks 2022 | Ed Olczyk Preakness Picks

Jon Conahan
The 2022 Preakness Stakes is set to begin on Sunday, May 21. Eddie Olczyk has released his picks for four different horses that have some value for bettors. Check out Eddie Olczyk’s Preakness Picks.

Let’s go over Eddie Olczyk’s Preakness picks for 2022, as well as where to get the best Preakness odds for each horse at Pimlico Race Course.

He says that he’s picking a horse that has the quickest acceleration and he believes that’s Secret Oath.

Eddie Olczyk’s Preakness Picks | Eddie Olczyk’s Picks for Preakness 2022

One of the most popular horses among bettors heading into the Preakness appears to be Early Voting. The majority of bettors feel that Early Voting will be able to win the race if he controls the pace.

However, Olczyk believes that Secret Oath will control the pace in this one.

Below, we will look over Eddie Olczyk’s Preakness top four picks.

Secret Oath (+550) at BetOnline

Secret Oath will attempt to become only the eighth filly to win the race.

Despite a horrible trip, Olczyk believes this filly has established she belongs among the males by finishing third in the Arkansas Derby. She has a chance to win this event if she can start well and avoid any trips.

She will join Swiss Skydiver and Rachel Alexandra as the only fillies to win the Preakness in the twenty-first century if she wins this race. D. Wayne Lukas, one of the top trainers in the world, believes Secret Oath should be one of the Preakness favorites. The horse, according to Lukas, is one of the best in the world.

For the second time in 2022, Secret Oath will face male opponents. She came in third behind Cyberknife and Barber Road in the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby. She appears to be a popular betting choice, which could indicate that she will win the race.

Back Secret Oath (+550) at BetOnline

Epicenter (+120) at BetOnline

One of Olczyk’s picks is Epicenter, the favorite. Others, on the other hand, consider that his best performance occurred when he finished second in the Kentucky Derby. It’s a tall order to win the Preakness after finishing second in the Kentucky Derby, but Epicenter has a chance.

Epicenter is the clear favorite to win the race, and for good reason. He has a legitimate chance to win the event if he can match his BSF score of 100 from the Kentucky Derby. The only remaining concern is if he has enough petrol to do it again.

He’ll start from the eighth spot on the grid. No Preakness winner has come from that post position since 2006.

Back Epicenter (+120) at BetOnline

Creative Minister (+1200) at BetOnline

Creative Minister’s recent run at Churchill Downs on May 7 has given his bettors a feeling that he can compete with the best of them at the Preakness. This is a tough horse to put money on just because he doesn’t have a ton of experience, but if he can come out and do what his owners say he can, this is certainly a smart bet from Olczyk.

He finished in second place during his debut on March 5 at the Gulfstream Park, showing he might be as good as advertised.

Back Creative Minister (+1200) at BetOnline

Simplification (+1000) at BetOnline

This Antonio Sano-trained three-year-old was only defeated 3 1/2 lengths in the Kentucky Derby on that day, and with the winner – Rich Strike – and third – Zandon – not entering the Preakness Stakes, his backers will believe his chances are considerably stronger here.

Simplification has won three of her eight runs, including the Fountain of Youth (G2) at Gulfstream Park, earning $665,350 for Bobo, her family, and co-owner Tristan De Meric.

Back Simplification (+1000) at BetOnline
Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
