Eddrick Houston Becomes FIFTH Five-Star Recruit for Ohio State Buckeyes in 2024, Two More Than Any Other School

David Evans
Sports Editor
In a fierce recruitment battle, Ohio State Buckeyes scored big. Eddrick Houston, the coveted five-star defensive lineman from Buford, Georgia, announced his commitment to the team. The 6-foot-4, 275-pound athlete, ranked 17th overall nationally by Rivals, is now set to don the scarlet and gray in 2024.

This commitment is a massive win for Ohio State, as it solidifies their dominance in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Houston marks the fifth five-star recruit to pledge allegiance to the Buckeyes, outshining their closest rivals, Georgia and Florida State, who boast only three each.

Five-Star Recruits Piling Up For Buckeyes

Let’s zoom out for a minute. Ohio State’s roster for 2024 is shaping up to be nothing short of legendary. Let’s take a look at the other five-star recruits also committed to Ohio State in 2024.

  • Jeremiah Smith, WR – Consensus Ranked #1 Recruit Overall
  • Justin Scott, DL – Consensus Ranked #12 Recruit Overall
  • Mylan Graham, WR – Consensus Ranked #15 Recruit Overall
  • Air Noland, QB – Consensus Ranked #21 Recruit Overall

Larry Johnson Helps Seal the Deal for Buckeyes

Ohio State’s relationship with Houston played a pivotal role in sealing this commitment. Larry Johnson, the Buckeyes’ defensive line coach, and head coach Ryan Day showcased a genuine interest in Houston’s growth, both as a player and an individual. Their combined effort, evident during Houston’s visit, undoubtedly played a key role.

Houston said, “I watched practice and saw how Coach Larry Johnson works. He coached top talents like J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer yet took time for me. That stood out. Both Johnson and Day made me feel like a top priority. They’ve groomed top defensive linemen, and my visit reinforced that.”

But Johnson’s influence extends beyond the gridiron. He’s revered not just for his on-field coaching prowess but also for his off-field mentoring. Houston added, “Johnson develops you both on and off the field. He’s a religious man who focuses on turning you into a good human. That matters.”

Buckeyes 2024 Class Shaping Up Nicely

Ohio State’s 2024 defensive lineup, with Houston on board, is set to be formidable. He joins the ranks of Justin Scott, the other five-star defensive lineman. Furthermore, four-star linebackers Garrett Stover and Payton Pierce, along with cornerbacks Aaron Scott Jr., Bryce West, Miles Lockhart, and safety Jaylen McClain, further strengthen the lineup.

But it’s not all defense. On the offensive front, five-star wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Mylan Graham are set to electrify the field.

The takeaway? With Houston’s commitment, Ohio State’s 2024 roster packs a punch. With two more five-stars than their closest competition, the Buckeyes are in a class of their own.

To potential opponents, a word of caution: Underestimate the Buckeyes at your own peril. With an ever-growing list of elite talent, 2024 might just be their year.

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
