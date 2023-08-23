In a fierce recruitment battle, Ohio State Buckeyes scored big. Eddrick Houston, the coveted five-star defensive lineman from Buford, Georgia, announced his commitment to the team. The 6-foot-4, 275-pound athlete, ranked 17th overall nationally by Rivals, is now set to don the scarlet and gray in 2024.

This commitment is a massive win for Ohio State, as it solidifies their dominance in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Houston marks the fifth five-star recruit to pledge allegiance to the Buckeyes, outshining their closest rivals, Georgia and Florida State, who boast only three each.

5 ⭐️ DL Eddrick Houston commits to THE Ohio State University. Elite player. One of the best linemen in this class pic.twitter.com/GGgomnLlLp — Brodie (@BrodieKnowsBall) August 22, 2023

Five-Star Recruits Piling Up For Buckeyes

Let’s zoom out for a minute. Ohio State’s roster for 2024 is shaping up to be nothing short of legendary. Let’s take a look at the other five-star recruits also committed to Ohio State in 2024.

Jeremiah Smith, WR – Consensus Ranked #1 Recruit Overall

WR – Consensus Ranked #1 Recruit Overall Justin Scott, DL – Consensus Ranked #12 Recruit Overall

DL – Consensus Ranked #12 Recruit Overall Mylan Graham, WR – Consensus Ranked #15 Recruit Overall

WR – Consensus Ranked #15 Recruit Overall Air Noland, QB – Consensus Ranked #21 Recruit Overall

Larry Johnson Helps Seal the Deal for Buckeyes

Ohio State’s relationship with Houston played a pivotal role in sealing this commitment. Larry Johnson, the Buckeyes’ defensive line coach, and head coach Ryan Day showcased a genuine interest in Houston’s growth, both as a player and an individual. Their combined effort, evident during Houston’s visit, undoubtedly played a key role.

Houston said, “I watched practice and saw how Coach Larry Johnson works. He coached top talents like J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer yet took time for me. That stood out. Both Johnson and Day made me feel like a top priority. They’ve groomed top defensive linemen, and my visit reinforced that.”

But Johnson’s influence extends beyond the gridiron. He’s revered not just for his on-field coaching prowess but also for his off-field mentoring. Houston added, “Johnson develops you both on and off the field. He’s a religious man who focuses on turning you into a good human. That matters.”

Buckeyes 2024 Class Shaping Up Nicely

Ohio State’s 2024 defensive lineup, with Houston on board, is set to be formidable. He joins the ranks of Justin Scott, the other five-star defensive lineman. Furthermore, four-star linebackers Garrett Stover and Payton Pierce, along with cornerbacks Aaron Scott Jr., Bryce West, Miles Lockhart, and safety Jaylen McClain, further strengthen the lineup.

But it’s not all defense. On the offensive front, five-star wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Mylan Graham are set to electrify the field.

The takeaway? With Houston’s commitment, Ohio State’s 2024 roster packs a punch. With two more five-stars than their closest competition, the Buckeyes are in a class of their own.

To potential opponents, a word of caution: Underestimate the Buckeyes at your own peril. With an ever-growing list of elite talent, 2024 might just be their year.

