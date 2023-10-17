MMA

Edson Barboza Next Opponent Betting Odds: Calvin Kattar Fight Next for Junior?

David Evans
  • Calvin Kattar +175 to be Edson Barboza’s next opponent
  • 25% chance Josh Emmett is Barboza’s next fight
  • Paul Felder 4/1 to face Barboza in next bout

Edson Barboza Next Opponent Odds

  • Calvin Kattar +175
  • Josh Emmett +300
  • Paul Felder +400
  • Alex Caceres +600
  • Lerone Murphy +900
  • Dan Ige +900
  • Arnold Allen +1600

Edson Barboza’s recent victory over Sodiq Yusuff has set the stage for an exciting next fight. The odds are favoring Calvin Kattar, but other formidable opponents are in the mix. Let’s delve into the intriguing scenarios that lie ahead.

Calvin Kattar Favorite to be Barboza’s Next Fight

Calvin Kattar, holding the 7th spot in the featherweight rankings, emerges as a notable contender for Barboza’s next fight.

With odds at +175, a face-off between these two could be a significant step for Barboza to climb higher in the rankings.

This potential match could promise a high-octane clash between two skilled strikers, making it a fight fans would be eager to witness.

Since Barboza doesn’t want to face training partner, the number 9 ranked Movsar Evloev, this could be a potential path for him.

Josh Emmett +300 to be Next Opponent for Edson Barboza

Sitting at the 6th spot in the rankings, Josh Emmett enters the conversation with odds of +300.

A battle between Emmett and Barboza could offer a blend of striking and wrestling, testing the mettle of both fighters.

This matchup also holds the potential to shuffle the featherweight rankings, adding an extra layer of anticipation among the UFC community.

Felder Trilogy +400 to be Next for Barboza

The odds are stirring the waters for a trilogy fight with Paul Felder at +400.

Currently tied at 1-1, the trilogy fight could be the tiebreaker, a chance for either fighter to etch a decisive victory.

Felder’s interest in coming out of retirement for a series decider adds a nostalgic touch to this potential bout, reigniting a rivalry that could draw a significant viewership.

If it’s a familiar face Barboza is after, he could also look at a rematch with Dan Ige, who beat him via split decision in 2020. That bout has odds of +900 of being Barboza’s next fight.

TheSportsDaily Commentary

“The landscape of potential matchups for Edson Barboza reflects the competitive spirit of the featherweight division,” says Nick Raffoul, Head of News at TheSportsDaily. “Each fighter, be it Kattar, Emmett, or Felder, brings a unique challenge and story to the table.

“The odds mirror the anticipation and the hunger for a compelling battle in the ring. As Barboza eyes a higher rank, the selection of his next opponent is crucial in defining his journey ahead.”

UFC Betting Guides 2023

MMA UFC News and Rumors
