The inductees for the Boxing Canada Hall of Fame were announced on Tuesday according to The Canadian Press. Those honoured in 2024 will be recognized on November 23 in Sarnia, Ontario during the Canadian Amateur Boxing Championships. Among the list of eight, are two Olympic medalists, Egerton Marcus of Toronto, and Raymond Downey of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Egerton Marcus

Marcus won the Olympic silver medal in the men’s middleweight division at the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul. Marcus lost 5-0 to Henry Maske of East Germany in the gold medal bout. Chris Sande of Kenya and Syed Hussain Shah of Pakistan shared the bronze medal. The boxers Marcus beat in Seoul were Emmanuel Legaspi of the Philippines in the second round (via knockout), Darko Dukic of Yugoslavia in the third round (via knockout), and Sven Ottke of West Germany 5-0 in the quarterfinals. As a professional, Marcus was 17-5-1. He won the 1992 North American Boxing Light Heavyweight Title by knocking out American Art Bayliss in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and defended the titles by beating Americans Andrew Maynard, Willie Edwards and Earl Butler.

Raymond Downey

Downey won the Olympic bronze medal in the men’s light middleweight division at the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul. Downey won a medal by reaching the semifinal when he beat Martin Kitel of Sweden in the quarterfinals. Si-Hun Park of South Korea won the Olympic gold medal and Roy Jones Jr. of the United States won the Olympic silver medal. Richard Woodhall of Great Britain won the other Olympic bronze medal. The other boxers Downey beat at the Olympic Games were Jorge Lopez of Argentina 5-0 in the first round, Norbert Nieroba of West Germany 3-2 in the second round, and Abrar Hussain of Pakistan 5-0 in the third round. Downey also won the silver medal in the light middleweight division at the 1990 Commonwealth Games in Auckland.

Troy Amos-Ross

Amos-Ross of Toronto, is the cousin of Marcus. He won the silver medal in the light heavyweight division at the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur and a bronze medal in the light heavyweight division at the 1999 Pan American Games in Winnipeg. As a professional, he had a record of 25 wins and three losses. In 2007, Amos-Ross won the Commonwealth Cruiserweight title when he knocked out John Keeton of England.

The other five

Others inducted are featherweight boxer Jamie Pagendam of Toronto, light welterweight boxer Howard Grant of Montreal, Quebec, light flyweight boxer Domenic Filane Figliomeni of Terrace Bay, Ontario, Jennifer Ogg of London, Ontario, and boxing coach Colin MacPhail of Kingston, Ontario.

Grant won the silver medal in the men’s light welterweight division at the 1986 World Amateur Boxing Championships in Reno and the gold medal in the men’s light welterweight division at the 1986 Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh. He had a professional record of 16-2-1. Figliomeni won bronze medals in the light flyweight division for Canada at the 1990 Commonwealth Games in Auckland and the 1994 Commonwealth Games in Victoria. Ogg won the gold medal in the women’s 60 kilogram division at the 2002 Women’s World Amateur Boxing Championship in Antalya, Turkey.