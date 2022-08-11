Eli Manning Invests In NWSL Soccer Club Gotham FC

Two-time Super Bowl winner Eli Manning joined the NJ/NY Gotham FC ownership group on Wednesday, according to the NWSL soccer club.

For Manning, the partnership with Gotham FC is one that is rooted in family and tradition.

A former New York Giants quarterback, Manning has lived in New Jersey and been a part of the community for over two decades.

“When you can be a part of something and have your family see it and be a part of it, that makes it really special to get involved in,” Manning said.

Manning has three daughters that are all playing youth sports, which makes the decision to invest in the women’s soccer club a personal one for him.

“I want them to know that it’s cool to play sports, and here are people that are doing it — and they played when they were little, and they went off to college, they’re playing professionally and now they are role models,” he said. “They all have different stories of where they come from and how they got here. We’re raising all our kids the same way I was raised and sports are so important to my family. Just the life lessons that it teaches about teamwork and humility and dedication.”

Part of Manning’s drive to become a member of the NWSL club had to do with staying involved in sports.

The opportunity for Manning to invest in a sports franchise will also allow his daughters to be around some of their role models.

Manningcast Not Something Eli Wanted To Do

The Manningcast was one of the most fun parts of the 2021 NFL season.

Since a few trials runs, Eli and his brother Peyton Manning have become mainstays on the NFL’s primetime broadcasts.

Manning admitted, “I don’t really don’t consider myself a broadcaster. It’s not necessarily something that I wanted to do.”

However, once Manning realized that he could watch football games and make fun of his brother, he did start to find the media appearances more appealing.

“It gives me an excuse to hang out with my brother for 10 weeks out of the year,” Manning joked.