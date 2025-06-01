Elina Svitolina may no longer be able to fly under the French Open tennis media radar. The Ukranian took out the 2024 French Open finalist Jasmine Paolini after facing three match points.

What a comeback from Svitolina 🤩 The Ukrainian saved three match points in the second set and advances to the QFs! 👏#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/ztbCcc8rXs — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) June 1, 2025

Svitolina appeared undaunted with her back against the wall and kept fighting her way through the pivotal second set tiebreaker. She is now 4-0 in tiebreakers at this year’s tournament.

Elina Svitolina is 30 years old and healthy, and she is thriving at her best Grand Slam. 2025 will mark the fifth time she has made it to the quarterfinals. Could this be the year that she achieves her personal best by going to the semifinals or further?

Paolini has been fantastic in her own right in 2024 and 2025. The Italian Open champion in singles and doubles came into Roland Garros with more confidence after the gutsy win over Coco Gauff in Rome. Her remarkable 2024 success, making back-to-back finals at the French Open and Wimbledon, means that her ranking is in jeopardy if she cannot defend those points.

What’s Next For Elina Svitolina

Svitolina awaits the winner of the Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina Round of 16 match. This will be her toughest test yet in the tournament. Paolini was the first seeded player she faced.

During the TNT coverage of this year’s tournament, the panel discussed Svitolina’s chance of winning a maiden Grand Slam. Many noted her tremendous game especially when healthy, but they thought it was unlikely that she could prevail in the latter rounds of a two-week Slam. If she overcomes Swiatek or Rybakina, that conversation will definitely shift.

Her advantage is her nerve. She does not appear to get tight in crucial situations. Svitolina has been going for her shots especially in tiebreakers. Her third round match with Bernarda Para was decided by two set tiebreakers.

Svitolina’s quarterfinal match will take place on Tuesday, June 3 at a time to be determined.