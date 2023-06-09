News

Ellis Starr Belmont Stakes 2023 Expert Picks & Predictions: Tapit Shoes Among Best Bets To Win Belmont Stakes

How to Bet on Belmont Stakes 2023 in Quebec | QC Sports Betting Apps

Ellis Starr’s picks and predictions for the 2023 Belmont Stakes have been released. Find Ellis Starr’s Belmont Stakes 2023 picks and predictions for the third jewel of the Triple Crown.

Horse racing expert Ellis Starr has released his picks and predictions for the 2023 Belmont race.

FOX will broadcast the 149th Belmont with coverage beginning at 11 am EST on Saturday, June 10, 2023, on FS1.

Coverage will also be available to stream live on FS1 and FS2 during the week, beginning on Thursday, June 8, 2023, on FS2.

Scroll down to see Ellis Starr’s expert picks for Belmont.

Ellis Starr Belmont Stakes 2023 Picks & Predictions

Ellis Starr released his picks for Belmont.

Read on to see which horses Starr is backing at the Belmont Stakes.

Tapit Shoes (+2200)

The first winning contender Ellis Starr likes at the Belmont Stakes is Tapit Shoes.

Tapit Shoes has high odds entering the Belmont Stakes because he has not raced at this level yet, but that is no reason to fade him.

Last fall, Tapit Shoes made his debut in a two-turn race without a spring race first because trainer Brad Cox knew the colt’s best chances for success were in longer races.

After finishing sixth of 11 in his debut, Tapit Shoes dominated to win by seven lengths a little over four weeks later and then finished fourth and third.

Although those efforts after the win did not result in a top-two finish, Tapit Shoes ran faster each time, going from an 83 Equibase Speed Figure in his maiden win to 90, and then 93.

Tapit Shoes is Starr’s underdog horse and is a tremendous value at +2800 odds.

Angel of Empire (+330)

Another horse Ellis Starr likes at Belmont is Angel of Empire.

Angel of Empire is a three-year-old colt and has raced from 2022 to 2023.

He was sired by Classic Empire out of the To Honor and Serve mare Armony’s Angel.

His stakes wins include wins in the 2023 Arkansas Derby and the 2023 Risen Star.

He has four wins in seven career starts and he has had steadily progressing speed figures throughout his career.

Angel of Empire finished third at the Kentucky Derby.

Despite finishing third at the Kentucky Derby, he closed hard at the finish line.

Ellis Starr likes Angel of Empire at +330 odds as one of his top horses at the Belmont Stakes.

Tapit Trice (+350)

The third horse Ellis Starr likes at the Belmont Stakes is Tapit Trice.

Tapit Trice won four races in succession until a seventh-place effort in the Kentucky Derby where he never got involved but did pass 10 horses to go from 18th to seventh at the end.

Prior to that, Tapit Trice earned a career-best 103 figure when winning the Grade 1 Toyota Blue Grass Stakes, in which he lost the lead mid-stretch to Verifying but showed mental toughness to prevail by a neck at the finish.

Trainer Todd Pletcher immediately set the colt’s sights on the Belmont after the Derby.

Tapit Trice has been in steady training at Belmont Park for this race.

The third horse Ellis Starr likes at the Belmont Stakes is Tapit Trice at +350 odds.

