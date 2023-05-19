Horse racing expert Ellis Starr released his picks and predictions for the 2023 Preakness race.

This is the 148th running of Preakness.

NBC will broadcast the 148th Preakness with coverage beginning as early as 1 pm EST on May 20, 2023, on CNBC.

Coverage will also be available to stream live on NBCSports.com.

Below, we look at Starr’s expert picks for Preakness.

Ellis Starr Preakness Picks & Predictions 2023

Ellis Starr likes three horses to potentially win Preakness.

First Mission (+275)

It was a toss-up between First Mission and Mage as Starr’s top pick to win Preakness but Starr ultimately went with First Mission.

He went with First Mission based on the fact that he has shown the ability to relax in third and second in the middle stages of his similar two-turn races.

Whereas Mage has been nearly last in the early stages in his last two races.

First Mission debuted at six furlongs in mid-February, three weeks after Mage made his winning debut at seven furlongs.

In that debut, First Mission showed talent when rallying from fifth to second, losing by less than a length to Bishops Bay.

Stretched out to two turns for his second career start in March, First Mission won easily in a 10-horse field.

Four weeks later, the colt proved a solid choice as the favorite when winning the Lexington Stakes by a half-length and improving to a career-best 103 Equibase Speed figure.

Since then, trainer Brad Cox said Preakness was going to be First Mission’s next race.

He has posted two recent very strong five-furlong workouts and is on a pattern that suggests he is ready for a new career-best effort.

Also, First Mission has shown the ability to get a position during the early stages of a race.

This should help him be in front of the field in the stretch before Mage gets into high gear.

First Mission is capable of posting the mild upset to win this year’s Preakness Stakes.

Mage (+140)

Starr’s second choice to win Preakness is Mage.

Mage won the 149th Kentucky Derby by making a sharp move from sixth with a quarter mile to run to reach second with an eighth of a mile left to run, before pulling away from Two Phil’s and Angel of Empire in the final strides.

Five weeks before the Kentucky Derby, Mage made a similar move in the Grade 1 Curlin Florida Derby, going from seventh with a quarter mile to run to lead with an eighth of a mile to go, before being passed by Forte and finishing second.

The 104 figure Mage earned winning the Kentucky Derby continued the pattern of improvement and there is every sign Mage, who is making only the fifth start of his career, can run even better.

Red Route One (+1600)

The third choice Ellis likes is Red Route One.

Red Route One starts far back in the early stages of his races.

He rallied from 11th and last to finish second in the Rebel Stakes in late February (earning a 102 figure) and two races later, he rallied from eight of nine (11 lengths back) to win the Bath House Row Stakes with the same 102 figure.

In this field of eight, it is unlikely the colt can run on from last but Joel Rosario who was in the saddle for the first time in the Bath House Row rides back and is certainly capable of getting the colt to improve the slightest bit to be there at the finish in the Preakness.

