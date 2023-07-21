Boxing News and Rumors

Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg Odds: Zuckerberg Heavy Favorite To Beat Musk In Celebrity Fight

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg Fight (1)

We assess the Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg odds for celebrity fight. The best boxing betting sites have Zuckerberg priced as the heavy favorite to defeat the Twitter owner if the fight takes place.

Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg Odds

With rumors of a potential fight between Twitter owner Elon Musk and Meta owner Mark Zuckerberg, here at The Sports Daily we assess the latest Musk vs Zuckerberg odds ahead of potential celebrity fight.

Latest odds from Lucky Block suggest that Zuckerberg is the overriding favorite to beat Musk if the pair were to face each other in a ring/octagon. It is unknown whether the fight would be in a cage or boxing ring, but is it the Meta owner who heads the betting market currently.

Lucky Block have prices for the potential celebrity fight between two of the most talked about people in the world. Early odds suggest that Zuckerberg is odds on to defeat Musk. The Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram owner is the current -556 (1.18) favorite to beat Elon Musk.

This of course means that Musk is the huge underdog at odds of +350 (4.50) to defeat Zuckerberg.

It remains to be seen whether the fight happens or not, but there have been rumors that the pair may well step foot in the ring in the not so distant future.

Zuckerberg has shared training photos with UFC superstar Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski, hence why he is the overriding favorite to beat Musk. What a fight that would be if it is to happen!

Musk vs Zuckerberg Odds

  • Elon Musk To Win @ +350 with Lucky Block
  • Mark Zuckerberg To Win @ -556 with Lucky Block

Lucky Block Casino and Sportsbook Offers 15% Cashback

Unlike other crypto casinos, Lucky Block accepts all cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Tether, and more.

Users can also fund their account by purchasing digital assets directly on the site using a credit or debit card. Meanwhile, LBLOCK, Apple Pay, and Google Pay are expected to be added as payment options soon.

As part of the launch, users can simply deposit and make a wager of any amount to be eligible for the $10,000 LBLOCK Airdrop in December.

New users will also receive 15% cashback on any losses that they incur within the first seven days of opening their account.

More Content You May Like

Topics  
Boxing News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly has gained vital skills, expertise and knowledge during his time as a sports writer/editor since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020 with a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. As well as writing in-depth stories and features for The Sports Daily, Paul's wealth of knowledge in a variety of sports also converts into writing reliable betting picks and sports predictions. Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events as a reporter on several occasions. He is a regular contributor at ESBR Boxing, as well as having covered a range of sports for several years since graduating for BBC Sport. Paul gained vital experience at Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1 during his time at university, mastering his knowledge of the writing world and learning new skills with competence. Paul has gathered extensive experience as a writer, covering a variety of worldwide sports. Paul specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, darts and horse racing, but is happy to try his hand at anything. He is keen to learn new skills and expand his knowledge when covering sports or gambling stories.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly has gained vital skills, expertise and knowledge during his time as a sports writer/editor since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020 with a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. As well as writing in-depth stories and features for The Sports Daily, Paul's wealth of knowledge in a variety of sports also converts into writing reliable betting picks and sports predictions. Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events as a reporter on several occasions. He is a regular contributor at ESBR Boxing, as well as having covered a range of sports for several years since graduating for BBC Sport. Paul gained vital experience at Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1 during his time at university, mastering his knowledge of the writing world and learning new skills with competence. Paul has gathered extensive experience as a writer, covering a variety of worldwide sports. Paul specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, darts and horse racing, but is happy to try his hand at anything. He is keen to learn new skills and expand his knowledge when covering sports or gambling stories.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Related To Boxing News and Rumors

Boxing News and Rumors
Boxing: Usyk vs Witherspoon

Elite Ukrainian boxers to join army during Russian invasion

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 2 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
How to Bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in DC | DC Sports Betting Guide
How to Bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in DC | DC Sports Betting Guide
Author image Alan Draper  •  Feb 25 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall Fight Odds, Preview, and Free Boxing Picks
Author image Alan Draper  •  Feb 26 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
kambosos vs hughes
George Kambosos Jr. vs Maxi Hughes Ticket Prices, PPV Cost, Fight Card & Live Stream
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  19h
Boxing News and Rumors
fulton vs inoue
Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue Ticket Prices, PPV Cost, Fight Card & Live Stream
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  22h
Boxing News and Rumors
kambosos vs hughes
How to Watch George Kambosos Jr. vs Maxi Hughes: Date, Time, and Fight Card
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 19 2023
Boxing News and Rumors
Boxing: Charlo vs Hogan
Jermall Charlo Explains Why Brother Jermell Got Canelo Alvarez Fight
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 13 2023
More News
Arrow to top