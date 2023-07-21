We assess the Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg odds for celebrity fight. The best boxing betting sites have Zuckerberg priced as the heavy favorite to defeat the Twitter owner if the fight takes place.

Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg Odds

With rumors of a potential fight between Twitter owner Elon Musk and Meta owner Mark Zuckerberg, here at The Sports Daily we assess the latest Musk vs Zuckerberg odds ahead of potential celebrity fight.

Latest odds from Lucky Block suggest that Zuckerberg is the overriding favorite to beat Musk if the pair were to face each other in a ring/octagon. It is unknown whether the fight would be in a cage or boxing ring, but is it the Meta owner who heads the betting market currently.

Lucky Block have prices for the potential celebrity fight between two of the most talked about people in the world. Early odds suggest that Zuckerberg is odds on to defeat Musk. The Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram owner is the current -556 (1.18) favorite to beat Elon Musk.

This of course means that Musk is the huge underdog at odds of +350 (4.50) to defeat Zuckerberg.

It remains to be seen whether the fight happens or not, but there have been rumors that the pair may well step foot in the ring in the not so distant future.

Zuckerberg has shared training photos with UFC superstar Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski, hence why he is the overriding favorite to beat Musk. What a fight that would be if it is to happen!

Musk vs Zuckerberg Odds

Elon Musk To Win @ +350 with Lucky Block

Mark Zuckerberg To Win @ -556 with Lucky Block

Lucky Block Casino and Sportsbook Offers 15% Cashback

Unlike other crypto casinos, Lucky Block accepts all cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Tether, and more.

Users can also fund their account by purchasing digital assets directly on the site using a credit or debit card. Meanwhile, LBLOCK, Apple Pay, and Google Pay are expected to be added as payment options soon.

As part of the launch, users can simply deposit and make a wager of any amount to be eligible for the $10,000 LBLOCK Airdrop in December.

New users will also receive 15% cashback on any losses that they incur within the first seven days of opening their account.

More Content You May Like