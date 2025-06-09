The British duo of Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter are teaming up to play doubles at the Queen’s Club Championships. The two won their opening Round of 16 match on Monday. Both are playing singles with those matches scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

Bromley’s Emma Raducanu clinched a straight-set victory with partner Katie Boulter in their first match as a doubles partnership 🎾👏#BBCTennis pic.twitter.com/4Vngqs7h9k — BBC Sport London (@BBCLondonSport) June 9, 2025

The Queen’s Club Championships is traditionally an ATP event, but the WTA has added this tournament back on the calendar after a 50-year hiatus. Tommy Paul is the defending men’s champion, and Olga Morozova is the last WTA winner crowned in 1973.

Andy Murray Is Immortalized

When fans think of British tennis, Andy Murray is the player who immediately comes to mind. He is the five-time Queen’s Club champion in singles and snagged one doubles trophy at the event also.

Because of his success at the Queen’s Club and his 2024 retirement from the ATP Tour, the tournament has renamed its centre court after him. It is now officially known as the Andy Murray Arena.

Andy Murray in Andy Murray Arena 🥹🏟️#HSBCChampionships pic.twitter.com/in4M5rebX7 — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) June 9, 2025

He was present for the big reveal to the delight of many. Murray is now officially separated from the game. After his retirement, he briefly coached Novak Djokovic, but the two legends parted amicably a few weeks ago.

Other Queen’s Club Championships Players In The Draw

The tournament is now two weeks long because the first week is the WTA portion and the second week the ATP portion.

WTA entrants Qinwen Zheng, Madison Keys, and Emma Navarro are the top three seeds. The top ATP seeds are expected to be Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz, and Jack Draper.

This is a WTA 500 and ATP 500 event, and the only grass court warmup tournament in England prior to Wimbledon which begins on June 30. Barbora Krejcikova and Carlos Alcaraz are the defending Wimbledon champions.

Watch the Queen’s Club Championships from June 9-15 for the WTA and 16-22 for the ATP on the Tennis Channel.