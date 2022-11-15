Tennis News and Rumors

Emma Raducanu has a chance to become first billionaire female athlete

Gia Nguyen
Emma Raducanu has a chance to become first billionaire female athlete
British tennis star Emma Raducanu has a chance to become the world’s first billionaire female athlete.

Despite being just 19 years old, Raducanu has drawn the attention of sponsors from around the world since her US Open win.

Crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year, Raducanu is becoming an even bigger star in China and her ability to speak Mandarin allows her to access markets that other English speaking tennis stars simply cannot reach.

China boasts a population of 1.5 billion people.

Her mother, Renee Zhai, is Chinese, which explains why the British tennis star is fluent in the language.

Raducanu To Become The First-Ever Billionaire Female Athlete

At the age of 20, Raducanu has already amassed an audience of over 2.5 million followers on Instagram.

In 2020, Raducanu was ranked No. 343 in the world and has since cracked the top 20. However, Raducanu has now dropped to No. 58 on the WTA Tour.

However, her success during grand slam tournaments has propelled her career forward, garnering a lot of attention from sponsors.

As a result, Raducanu made nearly 88 percent of her total income from endorsements in 2022.

According to a report from Sportico, Raducanu made $23 million in endorsements compared to just $3.2 million from her tennis winnings.

Recently, Raducanu joined British Airways as a global ambassador and is set to be the first ever female athlete billionaire.

According to a former Wimbledon champion, Raducanu “will earn much more in sponsorship in China than she will [in the US]. No other sports star can do that.’’

Raducanu’s Portfolio

Raducanu became the first qualifier to ever win a Grand Slam title, and at 19-years old, she’s been the youngest women’s major champion since 17-year-old Maria Sharapova.

Raducanu’s win at the US Open made her the first British woman to win a grand slam title in 44 years.

Since her amazing victory in 2021, Raducanu has built up an impressive profile of sponsors, including names like Porsche, Nike, Evian, Dior, Tiffany’s, Wilson and Vodafone.

She was even named the “billion dollar girl” by a British PR agent from her off-court earning potential.

Emma Raducanu Sits No.3 On Highest Paid Female Athletes

Even though Raducanu had an off season, she was still the third highest paid female athlete in 2022.

She sits closely behind Serena Willaims and Naomi Osaka, who surpassed Williams as the highest paid female athlete.

At the tender age of just 19 years old, Raducanu has a chance to eclipse both of her rivals on the bottom line.

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
