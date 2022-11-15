England vs Iran Betting Picks, Predictions And Odds For World Cup 2022 Group B

You can see our England vs Iran betting picks and latest odds for the World Cup 2022 Group B game on Monday November 21, plus we’ve got some interesting match stats ahead of the fixture – LIKE, did you know Iran have actually only lost 3 of their last 27 games? Add in a monster $6000 that you can claim in World Cup free bets, then make sure you read on!

England vs Iran Betting Picks For World Cup 2022 Group B Match

Iran and England will be creating history at the World Cup on Monday 21st November as the sides are yet to face-off in an International game.

Three Lions Big Favorites In The Match Betting

The England v Iran match betting suggests a comfortable win for the Three Lions @-290 with BetOnline, with the draw +395 and Iran +1100. However, there are only 15 places between the teams in the FIFA rankings with England at 5 and Iran at 20, so this opening Group B fixture might not be a clear ‘penalty kick’ for the favorites.

Of course, being one of the fancies to go all the way @ +875, then Gareth Southgate’s men will need to be getting off the mark with a win here, with USA (Nov 25) and Wales (Nov 29) still to come.

But you feel that Iran have little to lose and are sure to make life tough for all their Group B rivals. Iran are certainly not as bad as some might think – they have only lost 3 of their last 27 games and actually beat Uruguay 1-0 only in September.

Add in that England come into the game on patchy run that’s seen them NOT winning in their last six, then backing them at long odds-on might have some punters watching from behind the back of the sofa!

England Have Drawn 50% Of Their Last Six Games

England’s last outing resulted in a 3-3 draw with Germany and that stalemate actually means the Three Lions have drawn 50% of their last six matches now and also not won over that period either with defeats at Hungary (twice) and Italy.

Surely, these stats are a tad worrying for England fans and despite scoring three last time against Germany, they still also let in three and overall, from their last six games have NOT scored in four of them!

Four of England’s last 6 games also went UNDER 2.5 GOALS, so this might appeal @-113 while both teams DIDN’T score in 6 of their last 7 games too.

A Lot Rests With Harry Kane

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has so far fired in 51 goals for England and is their all-time scorer now. Therefore, Kane is always going to be popular in the scoring markets. We’ll know he’ll start for the Three Lions so any bets in the scoring markets will give you a run for your money and he’s also current Golden Boot holder after bagging six goals at the Russia World Cup Finals in 2018.

What About Iran, Do They Have A Chance Of Upsetting The Odds?

The match betting says no but looking Iran’s recent games and their match stats it suggests they’ve could easily be a potential banana skin for England.

Iran are unbeaten in their last three games and one of those matches was also a 1-0 win over Uruguay only in September.

Since that Uruguay win, they’ve drawn 1-1 to Senegal, who are ranked 18th in the World and will come here full of confidence after a 1-0 win, albeit only over Nicaragua.

Both teams DIDN’T score in 7 of Iran’s last 9 games, while 6 of their last 7 matches also went Under 2.5 Goals which further backs up that they are more than capable f making life hard for England.

Add in that Iran, who are coached by former Manchester United assistant Carlos Queiroz, are likely to be a lot better in the Qatar heat, then this Group B game, that on paper looks a penalty-kick for England, have a chance of being anything but.

Who Are Iran’s Main Goal Threats?

Iran’s main men when it comes to scoring is Porto’s Mehdi Taremi, who has netted 28 times for his country and Sardar Azmoun, who plays for Bayer Leverkusen and has bagged 41 goals from 65 caps (63%) – not too shabby!

Overall, it’s a match that England will be fully expected to get off the mark with the full three points and the match odds back this up. However, you also feel Iran could easily make it hard for England, who are winless from their last six and have a bit to prove at the moment.

Taking all this into account, the match betting on an England win looks a bit short. The ‘both teams NOT to score’ is catches the eye but is also a bit on the skinny side. So, we’ll happy to side with UNDER 2.5 GOALS here at -113 with BetOnline, which is a bet that has paid out in 67% of England’s last six matches and also in 86% of Iran’s last 7 outings.

BEST BET: UNDER 2.5 GOALS @ -113 with BetOnline



England vs Iran Betting Odds For World Cup Fixture On Monday November 21

England v Iran: World Cup Odds Play ENGLAND -290 DRAW +395 IRAN +1100

Note: Odds are subject to change

England v Iran ‘Stat Attack’

See below our selection of England v Iran match stats to take into the World Cup game and hopefully find different betting angles into the game.

FIFA World Rankings: England 5, Iran 20

England have NOT won in their last 6 games

England have DRAWN 3 of their last 6 games

England have failed to score in 4 of their last 6 games

4 of England’s last 6 games went UNDER 2.5 GOALS

Both teams DIDN’T scored in 6 of England’s last 7 games

Harry Kane has scored 51 goals for England

Iran are unbeaten in their last 3 games

Iran have won 4 of their last 7 games 1-0

Iran have let in just 1 goal in their last 3 games

Both teams DIDN’T score in 7 of Iran’s last 9 games

6 of Iran’s last 7 games went UNDER 2.5 GOALS

Iran have lost only 2 of their last 22 games (and 3 of last 27)

Sardar Azmoun has scored 41 goals for Iran

Iran’s Mehdi Taremi has scored 28 goals for Iran

Iran’s Last 5 Games

10 th Nov 22: Iran 1-0 Nicaragua

Nov 22: Iran 1-0 Nicaragua 27 th Sept 22: Senegal 1-1 Iran

Sept 22: Senegal 1-1 Iran 23 rd Sept 22: Iran 1-0 Uruguay

Sept 22: Iran 1-0 Uruguay 12 th June 22: Iran 1-2 Algeria

June 22: Iran 1-2 Algeria 29th March 22: Iran 2-0 Lebanon

England’s Last 5 Games

26 th Sept 22: England 3-3 Germany

Sept 22: England 3-3 Germany 23 rd Sept 22: Italy 1-0 England

Sept 22: Italy 1-0 England 14 th Jun 22: England 0-4 Hungary

Jun 22: England 0-4 Hungary 11th June 22: England 0-0 Italy

7th June 22: Germany 1-1 Germany

World Cup Group B Betting

World Cup Group B Betting Odds Play ENGLAND -260 USA +475 WALES +550 IRAN +1800

Note: Odds are subject to change

How Can I Watch England v Iran and The Rest Of The World Cup In USA?



📅 FIFA World Cup START Date : Sunday Nov 20, 2022

Sunday Nov 20, 2022 📅 FIFA World Cup FINAL Date : Sunday Dec 18, 2022

Sunday Dec 18, 2022 🕙 World Cup England v Iran Match Time (CT): 7am (Mon, Nov 21)

7am (Mon, Nov 21) 🏟 Where Is 2022 World Cup: Qatar

Qatar 📺 Watch : FOX Sports & JazzSports

FOX Sports & JazzSports 🎲 FIFA World Cup Odds England v Iran Match Betting: England -300 | Draw +395 | Iran +1100

RELATED: What Are The World Cup 2022 Kick-off Times In USA and Canada?

