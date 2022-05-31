Racing

Epicenter Odds For The Belmont Stakes | Odds On Epicenter At Belmont Park

Andy Newton
Epicenter
Epicenter is one of the leading fancies for the 2022 Belmont Stakes, having already finish second in the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes earlier already this season.

This Steve Asmussen-trained 3 year-old is yet to finish out of the first two from his opening six races, so is, once again, set to be a popular choice ahead of the Belmont Park race on Saturday 11th June. You can back Epicenter with BetOnline @ 4/1.

Epicenter Profile

  • Age: 3 year-old colt
  • Trainer: Steve Asmussen
  • Jockey: Joel Rosario
  • Draw: TBC
  • Runs: 6
  • Wins: 3

Did You Know? 8 of the last 10 Belmont Stakes winners had raced between 5-7 times before

Epicenter Key Belmont Stakes Trends

Here are the main 10 year trends which point to why you should back Epicenter to win the 2022 Belmont Stakes

  • US Bred and yet to race over 1m4f
  • 9/10 – Ran in the last 5 weeks
  • 8/10 – Had raced between 5-7 times
  • 8/10 – Returned 102/10 or shorter
  • 7/10 – Won between 2-5 times before
  • 7/10 – Won over at least 1m1f before
  • 6/10 – Placed in the top three last time out
  • 2/10 – Ridden by Joel Rosario
  • 2/10 – Ran in the Preakness Stakes last time out

Can Epicenter Be The Belmont Stakes Winner?

The Steve Asmussen-trained EPICENTER has already been runner up in the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes this season and is likley to be back for more in the Belmont Stakes on Saturday 11th June.

In the Kentucky Derby, Epicenter was chinned late on by the fast-finishing Rich Strike, who he could meet again after that horse bypassed the Preakness Stakes last month.

Since then, Epicenter ran another solid race to record his third silver medal from his opening six races, when running a 1 1/4 length second in the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico raceourse three weeks ago.

He’ll he stepping up to 1m4f here for the first time – but that’s something that applies to most of these 3 year-olds. All of the last 10 Belmont Stakes winners had yet to race over this distance.

As you can see from the trends above, he’s got a fair bit going for him again – including having won between 2-5 times and having raced in the last 5 weeks. He’s also got jockey Joel Rosario riding again and with two Belmont Stakes wins already (2014 & 2019) then he’ll have plenty of experience in the saddle from Rosario.

Epicenter’s trainer – Steve Asmussen – has also won the Belmont Stakes before – he took the prize in 2016 with Creator.

This will be Epicenter’s first run at Belmont Park, which might be seen as a negative with four of the last 10 Belmont Park winners having experience at the track in the past.

Those looking to take on Epicenter might look to the fact he’s had two tough races in a fairly short space of time, while the step up in trip is a slight unknown. But his consisent profile makes him a leading player again here and with three weeks to have recovered from that recent Preakness Stakes run, and a two-time winning jockey (Joel Rosario) in the saddle, he’s sure to have his supporters.

Note: Odds are subject to change

