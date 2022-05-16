Epicenter Odds For The Preakness Stakes | Odds On Epicenter

Epicenter is one of the leading fancies for the 2022 Preakness Stakes after a cracking second in the Kentucky Derby earlier this month. This Steve Asmussen-trained 3 year-old is yet to finish out of the first two from his opening five races so is set to be a popular choice ahead of the Pimilco race on Saturday 21st May. You can back Epicenter at odds of 13/10 with BetOnline (just click the link below).



Epicenter Profile

Age: 3 year-old colt

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Joel Rosario

Runs: 5

Wins: 3

Did You Know? 8 of the last 10 Preakness Stakes winners came from stalls 6 or lower and had run at least 5 times before

Epicenter Key Preakness Stakes Trends

Here are the main 10 year trends which point to why you should back Epicenter to win the 2022 Preakness Stakes

10/10 – Had NEVER raced at Pimlico before

10/10 – Ran in the last 6 weeks

10/10 – US bred winners

9/10 – Won by a colt/gelding

9/10 – Won over at least 1m before

9/10 – Won between 1-5 times

8/10 – Ran at least 5 times before

8/10 – Favourites that finished in the top 4

8/10 – Ran at Churchill Downs last time out

7/10 – Ran in the Kentucky Derby last time out

7/10 – Ran in the last 2 weeks

Can Epicenter Be The Preakness Stakes Winner?

The Steve Asmussen-trained EPICENTER ran a blinder to be runner-up in the 2022 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs earlier this month so it’s no shock he’s all the rage in the betting for the 2022 Preakness Stakes, which is due to run on Saturday 21st May.

With the winner of the Kentucky Derby – Rich Strike – also not heading to Pimlico racecourse to run in the Preakness Stakes, this will give supporters of Epicenter a further boost.

That recent run in the Kentucky Derby was only Epicenter’s fifth career outing and with three wins and two seconds he’s yet to finish out of the gold and silver medal places.

Epicenter’s trainer – Steve Asmussen – will be looking for his third Preakness Stakes win after landing the Pimlico race before with Curlin (2007) and Rachel Alexandra (2009). While Epicenter’s regular jockey, Joel Rosario, is still hunting his first Preakness Stakes winner.

This will be Epicenter’s first run at the Pimlico track, but there is no evidence to suggest this will be a negative, while with 70% of the last 10 Preakness Stakes winner having contested the Kentucky Derby earlier that season, this a decent trend in his favour.

