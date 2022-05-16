Epicenter Odds For The Preakness Stakes | Odds On Epicenter

Racing

Epicenter Odds For The Preakness Stakes

Epicenter is one of the leading fancies for the 2022 Preakness Stakes after a cracking second in the Kentucky Derby earlier this month. This Steve Asmussen-trained 3 year-old is yet to finish out of the first two from his opening five races so is set to be a popular choice ahead of the Pimilco race on Saturday 21st May. You can back Epicenter at odds of 13/10 with BetOnline (just click the link below).

Bet On Epicenter To Win The Preakness Stakes @ 13/10
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Place Bet

Epicenter Profile

  • Age: 3 year-old colt
  • Trainer: Steve Asmussen
  • Jockey: Joel Rosario
  • Runs: 5
  • Wins: 3

Did You Know? 8 of the last 10 Preakness Stakes winners came from stalls 6 or lower and had run at least 5 times before

Epicenter Key Preakness Stakes Trends

Here are the main 10 year trends which point to why you should back Epicenter to win the 2022 Preakness Stakes

  • 10/10 – Had NEVER raced at Pimlico before
  • 10/10 – Ran in the last 6 weeks
  • 10/10 – US bred winners
  • 9/10 – Won by a colt/gelding
  • 9/10 – Won over at least 1m before
  • 9/10 – Won between 1-5 times
  • 8/10 – Ran at least 5 times before
  • 8/10 – Favourites that finished in the top 4
  • 8/10 – Ran at Churchill Downs last time out
  • 7/10 – Ran in the Kentucky Derby last time out
  • 7/10 – Ran in the last 2 weeks

Can Epicenter Be The Preakness Stakes Winner?

The Steve Asmussen-trained EPICENTER ran a blinder to be runner-up in the 2022 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs earlier this month so it’s no shock he’s all the rage in the betting for the 2022 Preakness Stakes, which is due to run on Saturday 21st May.

With the winner of the Kentucky Derby – Rich Strike – also not heading to Pimlico racecourse to run in the Preakness Stakes, this will give supporters of Epicenter a further boost.

That recent run in the Kentucky Derby was only Epicenter’s fifth career outing and with three wins and two seconds he’s yet to finish out of the gold and silver medal places.

Epicenter’s trainer – Steve Asmussen – will be looking for his third Preakness Stakes win after landing the Pimlico race before with Curlin (2007) and Rachel Alexandra (2009). While Epicenter’s regular jockey, Joel Rosario, is still hunting his first Preakness Stakes winner.

This will be Epicenter’s first run at the Pimlico track, but there is no evidence to suggest this will be a negative, while with 70% of the last 10 Preakness Stakes winner having contested the Kentucky Derby earlier that season, this a decent trend in his favour.

Note: Odds are subject to change

BetOnline – Claim 50% Match Deposit Bonus Up To $1,000

BetOnline Kentucky Derby Betting Offer

By signing up at BetOnline ahead of the Preakness Stakes this month, newcomers are entitled to receive up to $1,000 in racing free bets.

There are a host of other offers available at the sportsbook too, which can be viewed by clicking on the following BetOnline promo codes link. For the $1,000 welcome bonus, however, see below:

  1. Click this link to go to BetOnline
  2. Register a new account by following the straight forward steps
  3. Deposit between a minimum of $10 – $1,000
  4. BetOnline matches your first deposit by 50% up to the value of $1,000
