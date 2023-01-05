NHL News and Rumors

Erik Karlsson currently on a 13 game point streak

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
Erik Karlsson-2
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson of Landsbro, Sweden is currently on a 13-game point streak. In fact, it is the longest point streak in Sharks history. Karlsson has registered at least one point in every Sharks game since December 3. The old Sharks streak was 12 games, which belonged to Rob Gaudreau of Cranston, Rhode Island in 1992-93, and Jonathan Cheechoo of Moose Factory, Ontario in 2005-06.

Statistics during the Streak

Karlsson has two goals and 19 assists for 21 points in 13 games. He is a -3 with two penalty minutes, one power play goal, five power play assists, six power play points, 27 shots on goal, four hits, and nine blocked shots.

Karlsson’s power play goal during the streak came in a 6-1 Sharks win over the Anaheim Ducks on December 9, 2022. He scored from Alexander Barbanov of St. Petersburg, Russia and Tomas Hertl of Praha, Czechia at 7:53 of the second period which put the Sharks up 3-1.

Karlsson’s even strength goal during the streak came in a 5-2 Sharks win over the Minnesota Wild on December 22, 2022. He opened the scoring at the 44 second mark of the first period from Jaycob Megna of Plantation, Florida and Alexander Barabanov of St. Petersburg, Russia.

2022-23 Statistics

In 39 games, Karlsson had 13 goals and 40 assists for 53 points. He is a -6 with 10 penalty minutes, 14 power-play points, three game-winning goals, 108 shots on goal, 38 blocked shots, 16 hits, 29 takeaways and 55 giveaways.

Sixth defenseman with 13-game assist streak

Karlsson is now the sixth defenseman in National Hockey League history with an assist in 13 straight games. The others are Paul Coffey (17 games), Brian Leetch (15 games), Bobby Orr and Phil Housley (14 games), and Denis Potvin (13 games).

Still struggling on the Ice

Even though Karlsson has a great streak, the Sharks still only have 31 points. That is the third fewest points in the Western Conference. Only the Anaheim Ducks at 26 points and the Chicago Blackhawks at 20 points have fewer points for San Jose.

 

Topics  
NHL News and Rumors San Jose Sharks
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
Matt Tkachuk

Matt Tkachuk has his best game with the Florida Panthers

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 4 2023
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_18137479_168396541_lowres-2
Tage Thompson records fourth career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 4 2023
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_18315366_168396541_lowres-2
Carolina Hurricanes currently have a franchise record 11 game win streak
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 3 2023
NHL News and Rumors
Minnesota Wild v Nashville Predators
Filip Forsberg named NHL First Star of the Week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 3 2023
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Washington Capitals at Vancouver Canucks
Alexander Ovechkin shines to close out December in being named player of the month
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 2 2023
NHL News and Rumors
Buffalo Sabres v Calgary Flames
Kyle Okposo records third career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 30 2022
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at Florida Panthers
Aleksander Barkov records first period hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 30 2022
More News
Arrow to top