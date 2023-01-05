Erik Karlsson currently on a 13 game point streak

San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson of Landsbro, Sweden is currently on a 13-game point streak. In fact, it is the longest point streak in Sharks history. Karlsson has registered at least one point in every Sharks game since December 3. The old Sharks streak was 12 games, which belonged to Rob Gaudreau of Cranston, Rhode Island in 1992-93, and Jonathan Cheechoo of Moose Factory, Ontario in 2005-06.

Statistics during the Streak

Karlsson has two goals and 19 assists for 21 points in 13 games. He is a -3 with two penalty minutes, one power play goal, five power play assists, six power play points, 27 shots on goal, four hits, and nine blocked shots.

Karlsson’s power play goal during the streak came in a 6-1 Sharks win over the Anaheim Ducks on December 9, 2022. He scored from Alexander Barbanov of St. Petersburg, Russia and Tomas Hertl of Praha, Czechia at 7:53 of the second period which put the Sharks up 3-1.

Karlsson’s even strength goal during the streak came in a 5-2 Sharks win over the Minnesota Wild on December 22, 2022. He opened the scoring at the 44 second mark of the first period from Jaycob Megna of Plantation, Florida and Alexander Barabanov of St. Petersburg, Russia.

2022-23 Statistics

In 39 games, Karlsson had 13 goals and 40 assists for 53 points. He is a -6 with 10 penalty minutes, 14 power-play points, three game-winning goals, 108 shots on goal, 38 blocked shots, 16 hits, 29 takeaways and 55 giveaways.

Sixth defenseman with 13-game assist streak

Karlsson is now the sixth defenseman in National Hockey League history with an assist in 13 straight games. The others are Paul Coffey (17 games), Brian Leetch (15 games), Bobby Orr and Phil Housley (14 games), and Denis Potvin (13 games).

Still struggling on the Ice

Even though Karlsson has a great streak, the Sharks still only have 31 points. That is the third fewest points in the Western Conference. Only the Anaheim Ducks at 26 points and the Chicago Blackhawks at 20 points have fewer points for San Jose.