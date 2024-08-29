Ernest Jones Traded to Titans

In what of the more surprising roster cut moves, the Los Angeles Rams are moving on from one of their most promising linebackers. The Rams have reportedly traded Ernest Jones to the Tennessee Titans. In return, the Rams are receiving a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2026 sixth-round pick. Jones had been seeking a contract extension, but to no avail. He is still on his rookie contract heading into year four of his career. Jones was granted permission to seek a trade after contract negotiations came to a standstill.

Los Angeles Rams Trade Ernest Jones to Tennessee Titans

Ernest Jones’ Numbers

While Jones has yet to make a Pro Bowl or an All-Pro Team, the potential is there for the linebacker. He also boasts a Super Bowl win on his resume. During his three-year career thus far, the former South Carolina product has logged 12 passes defended, three interceptions, 5.5 sacks, and 19 tackles for a loss. Jones arguably had a career-year last season as he recorded 4.5 sacks, six passes defended, 145 combined tackles, and 14 tackles for a loss. All of which were career-bests. Jones also has experience playing multiple linebacker positions. His rookie season saw him at the middle linebacker spot. Jones then shifted to the left-inside-linebacker position during the 2022 season. However, last year is where Ernest Jones really started to come into his own and showcase his potential. Given the ceiling of the 24-year-old specimen, it is somewhat surprising the Los Angeles Rams did not search longer for a contract solution.

A List of Notable Transactions for the Tennessee Titans

Ernest Jones is the latest acquisition of moves that have gone under the radar for the Tennessee Titans this year. The team traded for L’Jarius Sneed from the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason. He is considered one of the best defensive backs in the NFL currently. Especially from the slot. The team also added some savvy veterans in Tyler Boyd, Calvin Ridley, Tony Pollard, Quandre Diggs, and Jamal Adams. The Titans are still projected by some to finish last in the AFC South. However, they certainly have the talent on paper to be a “trap,” game for a few of their upcoming opponents. With the latest addition of Ernest Johnson, it seems as if the Titans are being aggressive in terms of rebuilding their defensive unit. For what they gave up, this was a great trade for a Tennessee team searching for an identity.