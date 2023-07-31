The highly anticipated boxing match between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. was a huge success, generating an estimated 700,000 pay-per-view buys and bringing in more than $50 Million in revenue. This is the highest number of buys for a boxing PPV since Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Manny Pacquiao in 2015.

BUD CRAWFORD KNOCKS OUT SPENCE IN THE NINTH pic.twitter.com/WeA45GsOhU — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) July 30, 2023

The main event took place on July 29, 2023, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. Crawford won the fight by knockout out Errol Spence Jr. in the 9th round, becoming the undisputed welterweight champion.

The high number of buys for Crawford vs. Spence Jr. is a testament to the popularity of both fighters. Crawford is considered by many to be the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world, while Spence is a former unified welterweight champion. The fight was also highly anticipated due to the fact that it was a unification bout, meaning that the winner would become the undisputed welterweight champion.

Gateway Income Also Strong

In addition to the PPV buys, Crawford vs. Spence Jr. also generated significant gateway income. Gateway income is revenue generated from sources other than PPV buys, such as ticket sales, sponsorships, and merchandise sales.

It is estimated that Crawford vs. Spence Jr. generated over $50 million in gateway income. This is a significant amount of money, and it shows that the fight was not just a PPV success, but also a financial success for all involved.

Future of Boxing PPVs

The success of Crawford vs. Spence Jr. is a positive sign for the future of boxing PPVs. The fight showed that there is still a strong demand for boxing PPVs, even in a crowded market. It also showed that boxing can still generate big numbers when it puts on exciting fights between top-level fighters.

The future of boxing PPVs will likely depend on how the sport continues to evolve. If boxing can continue to produce exciting fights between top-level fighters, then there is no reason why PPVs cannot continue to be successful.