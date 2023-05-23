Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford: The Fight of the Century is Here!

The long-awaited welterweight unification fight between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford is finally set to take place on July 29 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.

Breaking: Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. have agreed to a deal to fight for the undisputed welterweight championship on July 29 at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena, sources tell ESPN. Al Haymon, who advises Spence, and CAA’s Ish Hinson (Crawford’s advisor) will deliver the… pic.twitter.com/JiXvGhm6Ms — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) May 23, 2023

Spence is the WBC and IBF welterweight champion, while Crawford is the WBO welterweight champion. The winner of this fight will become the undisputed welterweight champion.

Spence is a powerful puncher with a strong chin. He has a record of 27-0 with 21 knockouts. Crawford is a slick boxer with excellent footwork. He has a record of 38-0 with 29 knockouts.

This fight has been highly anticipated for years. Both fighters are considered to be among the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world. The fight is expected to be a close and competitive one.

Spence is the slight favorite going into the fight. He is the more active fighter and has a better knockout percentage. However, Crawford is the more experienced fighter and has faced tougher competition.

The fight is sure to be a must-see for boxing fans. It is the biggest fight in the welterweight division and has the potential to be one of the best fights of the year.

Here is a more detailed look at the two fighters:

Errol Spence Jr.

Spence is a native of Desoto, Texas. He turned professional in 2012 and has quickly risen through the ranks of the welterweight division. He has won all 27 of his professional fights, including 21 by knockout.

Spence is known for his power and athleticism. He is a strong puncher with a good left hook. He is also a very fast and agile fighter. Spence is a southpaw, which gives him an advantage against most of his opponents.

Spence’s only loss came in 2015 when he was injured in a car accident. He returned to the ring in 2016 and has been undefeated since.

Terence Crawford

Crawford is a native of Omaha, Nebraska. He turned professional in 2008 and has also quickly risen through the ranks of the welterweight division. He has won all 38 of his professional fights, including 29 by knockout.

Crawford is known for his slick boxing skills and excellent footwork. He is a very intelligent fighter who is always one step ahead of his opponents. Crawford is also a very powerful puncher, especially for a welterweight.

Crawford has faced some of the best fighters in the welterweight division, including Amir Khan, Julius Indongo, and Shawn Porter. He has won all of those fights, which speaks to his skill and experience.