ESPN Belmont Stakes Picks 2022 | Belmont Stakes Expert Predictions

The 2022 Belmont Stakes is scheduled for this Saturday, June 11; free ESPN Belmont Stakes picks and ESPN Belmont Stakes expert predictions are posted here. This is the 154th running of the Belmont Stakes. The race is taking place at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. BetOnline odds are viewable below.

Live coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on CNBC. The final 2022 Belmont Stakes race can be watched live on NBC, Peacock and the NBC Sports app. The post time is 6:49 p.m. ET on NBC. Continue scrolling for ESPN Belmont Stakes picks and where to find the best Belmont Stakes odds for each horse at Belmont Park.

The 2022 Belmont Stakes is the final leg of the Triple Crown. The track distance for this race is 1 1/2 miles. This historical event is known as the “test of the champion.” Unfortunately, horse racing fans will not see a Triple Crown winner this year. Rich Strike, the dark-horse winner of the Kentucky Derby, skipped the Preakness. Also, Early Voting — the winner of the Preakness — will not be competing in this race.

An eight-horse field in this year’s race should interest bettors. Oddsmakers have We the People as the 2-1 favorite to win the Belmont Stakes. At the Preakness, Creative Minister finished third behind Epicenter and Early Voting. Along with Creative Minister, Skippylongstocking is returning from the Preakness. Not to mention, Kentucky Derby competitors Mo Donegal and Barber Road are racing.

We the People (+200) at BetOnline | ESPN Belmont Stakes Expert Predictions

First off, We the People opened as the 2-1 favorite to win the Belmont Stakes. He is racing from the No. 1 post position. A total of 24 horses have won the Belmont Stakes at the first gate position. We the People, a 3-year-old colt, won the Grade 3 Peter Pan in May. Nonetheless, he placed seventh at the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby in April. He has not yet won a Grade 1 race. Despite falling short at the Arkansas Derby, We the People’s best recorded Beyer Speed Figure (BSF) is 103.

Additionally, the 103 BSF score was measured at last month’s Peter Pan. The ESPN horse racing analysts are sticking with the favorite. Considering the outcome of all races since the Belmont Stakes first added starting gate numbers in 1904, We the People has an advantage. Justify — the 2018 Belmont Stakes winner — was the last horse to win this race at the No. 1 post position.

Rich Strike (+350) at BetOnline | ESPN Belmont Stakes Picks 2022

Furthermore, Rich Strike was the 80-1 underdog winner of the Kentucky Derby. He possesses 7-2 odds of winning the Belmont Stakes. The 3-year-old colt is racing from the No. 4 post position. Ten horses have won the Belmont Stakes at this gate number. Blended Citizen was the last horse to win this race at the No. 4 post, and it was back in 2018. Rich Strike has placed in the top 3 of his past two major races.

In January, at the Leonatus Stakes, he came in third place behind Twenty Four Mamba and Erase. Then, in April, he placed third at the Grade 3 Jeff Ruby Steaks. He trailed Tawny Port and Tiz the Bomb. Rich Strike recorded a Beyer Speed Figure (BSF) of 84 for this race. At the Kentucky Derby, he finished with a career-best BSF score of 102. So, the ESPN staff believe this horse is a noteworthy competitor to upset We the People.

Mo Donegal (+350) at BetOnline | ESPN Expert Predictions for Belmont Stakes

Next, Mo Donegal has 7-2 odds of winning the Belmont Stakes. For this event, he is racing from the No. 6 post position. Eight horses have won the Belmont Stakes from the No. 6 post. The 3-year-old colt placed fifth at the Kentucky Derby. In April, he won the Grade 2 Wood Memoria at Aqueduct, finishing ahead of Early Voting and Skippylongstocking. Then, Mo Donegal came in third place at the Grade 3 Holy Bull Stakes in February.

Based on six career starts, his best Beyer Speed Figure (BSF) is 96. Although We the People has the best recorded BSF score in the field, Mo Donegal has already won two Grade 2 races. ESPN horse racing analysts are convinced that he’ll place in the top 3 of this final leg race. He placed fifth at the Kentucky Derby, whereas We the People finished seventh at the Arkansas Derby. Both events are Grade 1 races.