ESPN Bet Under Fire On Twitter After Parlay Bet Settlement Rules

Gia Nguyen
Sports Editor
3 min read
ESPN Bet recently joined the U.S. sports betting industry after PENN Entertainment agreed to pay $1.5 billion in cash over 10 years to rebrand its sportsbook.

In its first week of operation, ESPN Bet set a new record with 1.1 million app downloads, according to JMP Securities. The mark obliterated the previous record for app downloads in a single week, which was set by FanDuel around last year’s Super Bowl when sports betting became legal in New York. At the time, FanDuel set the record with 486,000 app downloads.

Despite the fast start, it appears that the company is already losing customers after a few bettors discovered the sportsbook’s parlay betting rules the hard way. At ESPN Bet, if a single outcome in the parlay is settled as a “push” and the rest of the outcomes are settled as a winner, the entire bet is voided and the bettor will only receive their stake back.

At other top sportsbooks, this same bet would be settled as a winner with the “push” reducing the total odds and payout.

ESPN Bet House Rules Come Into Question On Social Media

Per JMP Securities, ESPN Bet dominated the market in app downloads in its first week, accounting for 70 percent of all sportsbook app downloads. However, retaining those customers might be more challenging, especially after the latest developments regarding the company’s house rules on parlay bets.

Several bettors began pointing out the house rules after bets were settled on Thanksgiving weekend.

X user @CalculatorGrant asked ESPN Bet and ESPN Bet Support to point him in the direction of the house rules that explicitly state that parlay bets will be settled as a push.

Shortly after, other X users chimed in on the rules, claiming that the company was putting bettors in a lose-lose situation.

Parlay Betting Rules At Other Top Sportsbooks

Regulated sportsbooks like DraftKings and FanDuel have employed similar tactics in the past but have since changed their rules. At DraftKings, bets are still settled as a winner when a selection on a parlay finishes as a push. This is also common at the top offshore sportsbooks like BetOnline, which has become one of the industry leaders in online sports betting.

For now, it seems ESPN Bet remains a step behind the competition, which could affect its retention numbers following it’s record-breaking week in terms of app downloads.

Topics  
News
