42 ESPN experts have released their Final Four predictions for the 2023 March Madness Tournament. Using their predictions, we’ve tabulated the teams that were most often picked to advance to the Final Four and win the national title. Find out ESPN’s consensus March Madness predictions and expert picks below.

With so many different picks to choose from, the college basketball analysts at The Sports Daily compiled the picks from all 42 ESPN experts to find the teams that were most likely to advance in March Madness.

The teams that ESPN analysts picked the most to advance to the Final Four were: Texas, Duke, UConn, and Alabama. In the end though, 11 ESPN analysts picked Alabama to win the National Championship, more than any other team.

Check out the most popular March Madness picks and predictions from ESPN experts below.

ESPN March Madness 2023 Bracket

ESPN Analyst South Midwest West East Joel Berry II Alabama Texas* UCLA Duke Paul Biancardi Alabama Texas Gonzaga* Marquette Jay Bilas Arizona Texas UConn* Duke Carlos Boozer Texas Duke* Jeff Borzello Alabama* Houston UConn Marquette Kevin Brown Alabama Houston* Gonzaga Memphis Kris Budden Alabama Texas* Kansas Duke Mike Corey Alabama Texas Kansas* Marquette Jordan Cornette Alabama Xavier Kansas* Marquette Mike Couzens Baylor Houston* UCLA Duke Dalen Cuff Alabama* Texas Gonzaga Marquette Rece Davis Alabama* Texas UConn Duke Michael DiRocco Alabama* Indiana Arkansas Duke Wes Durham Alabama* Houston UCLA Duke LaPhonso Ellis Alabama* Texas UConn Duke Ted Emrich Baylor Houston* Arkansas Duke Sean Farnham Alabama Texas Gonzaga Duke* John Gasaway Alabama Houston* UCLA Marquette Seth Greenberg Alabama* Texas UConn Duke Paul Gutierrez Alabama Houston* UCLA Duke Luke Hancock Alabama Texas UConn Duke* Rich Hollenberg Arizona Texas Kansas* Kansas State Chuckie Kempf Baylor Texas* Kansas Marquette Robert Lee Baylor Houston* Gonzaga Duke Joe Lunardi Alabama Houston* Gonzaga Duke Matt Martucci Alabama Texas* UConn Memphis Myron Medcalf Arizona Xavier UConn* Duke Jon Meterparel Alabama Texas* Gonzaga Marquette Mike Morgan Alabama* Texas Kansas Duke Kevin Negandhi Alabama* Texas Kansas Duke Roy Philpott Alabama Houston UCLA Duke* Sam Ravech Creighton Houston Uconn* Duke Kelsey Riggs Alabama Houston Kansas Duke* Adam Rittenberg Alabama Texas UCLA* Duke Matt Schick Arizona Houston* Gonzaga Purdue Doug Sherman Alabama Miami UConn* Duke Marty Smith Alabama* Texas A&M UConn Duke Chris Spatola Arizona Texas* UConn Marquette Adam Teicher Alabama Texas* Gonzaga Marquette Jake Trotter Arizona Houston UCLA Purdue* Dick Vitale Alabama* Texas Gonzaga Duke Mark Wise Arizona Texas* UConn Marquette

ESPN March Madness 2023 Predictions & Picks

*National Champion

Instead of releasing an official bracket, ESPN decided to reveal all the Final Four and National Championship picks from their top analysts. The list includes Jay Bilas, Joe Lundardi, Seth Greenberg, Rece Davis, LaPhonso Ellis, and 37 others.

Together, the analysts released all their Final Four picks and chose the National Champion. Among their picks, Texas was the most selected team to make it out of the Midwest accounting for 52% of picks. Duke was another popular choice, accounting for 62% of the Final Four picks in the East Region.

Meanwhile, the West Region was a toss up between UConn, Gonzaga, Kansas and UCLA. Overall, UConn was picked the most among the ESPN analysts, accounting for 31% of the Final Four picks.

Finally, Alabama was the most popular choice in the South with over 63% of analysts naming the Crimson Tide to win the region. Alabama was also the team that was most selected to win the National Championship.

All in all, 26% of the analysts locked in the Crimson Tide in their brackets.

Texas To Reach Final Four (+300)

In the Midwest, the ESPN analysts are shying away from No. 1 seed Houston.

Instead, Texas earned 22 votes to make the Final Four, more than any team in the region. Eight experts also chose Texas to win the National Championship, the second-most of any team.

The Longhorns finished with a 26-8 overall record and made a statement by dominating No. 1 seed Kansas in the Big 12 Conference Tournament championship.

A top-20 team on both ends of the floor, Texas will be a force to be reckoned with during the March Madness tournament.

Duke To Reach Final Four (+850)

In the East Region, Duke was the most picked team to advance to the Final Four.

26 ESPN experts predicted that the Blue Devils would win the East Region, tying them with Alabama for the most of picks of any school in the tournament.

Fresh off an ACC Tournament win, Jon Scheyer has done an excellent job of replacing Coach K in Durham.

Duke comes into March Madness riding the nation’s ninth-longest active win streak at nine games.

UConn To Reach Final Four (+425)

The West Region is going to be much more of a toss-up, according to the ESPN analysts.

At the end of the day though, ESPN has No. 1-seed Kansas, No. 2-UCLA, and No. 3-Gonzaga all going down.

UConn was labeled as a No. 4 seed by the NCAA Tournament Committee but that didn’t stop 13 ESPN experts from picking the Huskies to advance to the Final Four, the most of any team in the region.

The No. 4-ranked team in the latest KenPom rankings, Dan Hurley’s team in an analytics darling that can get the job done on both ends.

Alabama To Win National Title (+550)

Alabama was the team that the most ESPN analysts selected to win the national title.

In total, 11 college basketball experts picked the Crimson Tide to win March Madness. Texas was next, garnering eight votes to win the National Championship.

Together, Alabama and Texas represented nearly 43 percent of the total possible National Championship picks.

