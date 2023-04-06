The ESPN golf experts have unveiled their picks, predictions, and best bets for the 2023 Masters, offering two golfers with +2800 odds or better to win the coveted Green Jacket. You can find their selections below.

Mark Schlabach and Paolo Uggetti have made some daring selections, opting for Sungjae Im (+3000) and Jason Day (+2800), respectively.

Below, we’ve compiled the Masters 2023 picks from the ESPN experts.

ESPN Golf Expert Picks and Predictions for the 2023 Masters

The ESPN experts made some surprising picks for the 2023 Masters, selecting Sunjae Im and Jason Day to win the Masters.

Find out why the golf experts at ESPN backed Im and Day to take home the Green Jacket.

Sungjae Im has been enjoying a pretty successful 2023 season. He kicked off the year with a T13 finish at the Tournament of Champions and has only missed one cut since then. In 12 events, he’s recorded four top 10 finishes and eight top 25 finishes.

Fresh off a T6 appearance at the Valero Texas Open, Im heads into Augusta National with some confidence in his swing. The South Korean has a solid track record at the Masters, finishing second in his debut season and T8 in his third appearance. Last year, he became the first Asian player to finish runner-up and even held the first-round lead.

Despite not being a long hitter off the tee, Im possesses an uncanny ability to keep the ball in play and clean up after himself with his short game.

ESPN analyst Paolo Uggetti picked Jason Day as a dark horse for the Masters. According to Uggetti, Day has been trending in the right direction this season.

Day has played in 13 events so far this season and has made 11 cuts. He has five top-10 finishes in his past six tournaments and a total of 11 top-20 finishes this season.

Heading into Augusta, Day has a lot of momentum behind him. The Australian is ranked 5th in shots gained total, 37th in shots gained off the tee, 22nd in shots gained on approach to the green, and 15th in shots gained putting against the field.

While Day missed the cut in the last two years, he has placed T28 or better in eight of his 11 appearances at Augusta National.

