ESPN NFL Expert Dan Orvlovsky Thinks Texans Should Draft Anthony Richardson With The No. 2 Pick

Gia Nguyen
ESPN NFL Expert Dan Orvlovsky Thinks Texans Should Draft Anthony Richardson With The No. 2 Pick

ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orvlovsky offered a strong take on who he thinks that the Houston Texans should draft with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Houston is reportedly leaning towards selecting Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis with the pick, according to the top online sportsbooks. Levis currently owns -165 odds to go No. 2 overall, but according to Orlovsky, the Texans would be making a mistake by going with anyone other than Anthony Richardson.

When asked ESPN’s Get Up about what Houston should do if Bryce Young goes No. 1 overall, Orvlovsky didn’t hesitate in naming the former Florida Gators QB.

“Draft Anthony Richardson out of Florida,” said Orvlovsky.

Richardson Doesn’t Have Accuracy Issues On Tape

Orvlovsky isn’t just in love with the Florida quarterbacks’ athleticism. He also thinks that he has the arm talent and accuracy to become a top-tier NFL QB.

“The biggest complaint on Anthony or knock on him is the accuracy issues and I don’t believe that there is any visual evidence,” argues Orvlovsky, who goes on to cite three plays from a game versus Missouri where Richardson’s receivers dropped perfectly thrown balls.

“The tape does not say that Anthony Richardson has accuracy issues,” continued Orvlovsky. “That was one game and I showed you three drops that went for over 100 yards and one of them was a touchdown.”

All in all, Orvlovsky believes that Richardson is the right pick for three reasons:

  1. Physical talent puts him top-5 in the NFL at any position
  2. No visual evidence of accuracy issues
  3. Most talented player at the quarterback position in the 2023 NFL Draft

Houston Must Draft A QB With The No. 2 Pick

Whatever Houston does, Orvlovsky is absolutely against selecting a defensive player with the No. 2 pick.

The ESPN analyst brought back some bad memories for Texans fans, citing when the team selected defensive end Mario Williams over Reggie Bush as the top pick in the 2006 NFL Draft.

“Your franchise doesn’t change because you take a defensive end early, no matter how good they are,” Orvlovsky said.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

NFL News and Rumors
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
