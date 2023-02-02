As Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles draws near, ESPN NFL experts have shared their predictions for the big game. Of the 12 staff members asked, including the likes of Dan Graziano, Sal Paolantonio, Field Yates, and Jeremy Fowler, nine believe the Eagles will come out on top.

ESPN NFL Experts Favor Eagles over Chiefs

The ESPN staff were posed a straightforward question: “Who will win the Super Bowl and why?” Their answers were diverse, yet the majority favored the Eagles to come out on top.

Field Yates, an NFL analyst, stated, “We’ll see how much they impact a game in two weeks, but injuries piled up for the Chiefs’ offensive playmakers this past Sunday. It’ll be hard to keep up with the Eagles’ offense.”

NFL reporter Sal Paolantonio cited the emergence of Eagles’ player Haason Reddick as a major factor in the game. Paolantonio said, “Reddick has emerged as a pass rushing sensation, capable of setting the tone early and closing it out late. He’s Justin Verlander and Mariano Rivera combined.”

Graziano Can’t Pick Against Mahomes

Not all ESPN staff members agree with the majority, however. Dan Graziano, an NFL national reporter, picked the Chiefs to win. He expressed confidence in quarterback Patrick Mahomes, saying, “Having watched Mahomes finally beat Joe Burrow, I’m not picking against him in his spot. Reid will beat his old team to burnish his Hall of Fame legacy with a second Super Bowl title.”

On the other hand, Mike Tannenbaum, an NFL analyst, believes the Eagles have a strong advantage due to their pass rush, while Jeremy Fowler sees the Eagles as the more complete team.

Seth Wickersham, an NFL writer, also chose the Eagles, saying that he has been proven wrong all season by picking against them.

According to ESPN’s FPI, the Eagles have a 50.01% chance of winning the game. It seems it is a little bit more even than the NFL experts appear to think.

The Super Bowl promises to be a thrilling match with both teams bringing their own strengths to the table. Whether it’s the Eagles’ pass rush or the Chiefs’ dynamic playmakers, the game is sure to be one for the books. The ESPN staff may have their predictions, but the final outcome is yet to be determined on February 12th.