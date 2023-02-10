NFL News and Rumors

ESPN NFL Experts Super Bowl Prediction: Philadelphia Eagles Win

David Evans
espn studio

The countdown to Super Bowl LVII is on, with the showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles set to take place this Sunday in Glendale, Arizona. ESPN NFL experts have been making their predictions on the big game, and we have the results. A majority of the ESPN staff members predict that the Eagles will beat the Chiefs.

63% of ESPN NFL Experts Think Eagles Win The Super Bowl

Out of the 71 ESPN NFL experts asked, 45 of them predicted that the Eagles would come out on top. That’s a whopping 63% of the staff members who believe that the Eagles will win the Super Bowl on Sunday. The experts also made predictions on the final score of the game, with various scores predicted.

Monday Night Football broadcaster, Joe Buck, picked the Eagles to win by a score of 24-20. Meanwhile, ex-Washington Commanders QB, Robert Griffin III, thinks the game will be a bit more of a shootout and predicts that the Eagles will win by 31-27.

The Eagles are currently 1.5-point favorites with most top US sportsbooks.

Super Bowl Spread
 Odds Sportsbook
Philadelphia Eagles (-1.5) -110 betonline ag
Kansas City Chiefs -110 betonline ag

Among those predicting a Chiefs win are former NFL QBs and brothers, Matt and Tim Hasselbeck. They were were joined by NFL analysts Mina Kimes and Michelle Buck.

Despite the predictions, the Super Bowl is sure to be a thrilling game between two young and talented QBs, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts. Both teams have been impressive this season, and fans are eagerly waiting to see who will come out on top in the biggest game of the year.

The ESPN staff members are confident in their prediction that the Eagles will win Super Bowl LVII. With 63% of the staff members predicting an Eagles win, but the game is sure to be exciting and full of surprises. The Super Bowl is always a highly-anticipated event, and this year’s match-up between the Chiefs and Eagles is no exception. Get ready for a thrilling game and may the best team win.

NFL News and Rumors
David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
