NFL picks

ESPN’s Super Bowl LVIII Expert Picks & Predictions

Author image
James Foglio
Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
ESPN Super Bowl LVIII Expert Picks & Predictions

ESPN NFL analysts Aaron Schartz, Dan Granziano, Dan Orlovsky, Field Yates, Jordan Reid, Matt Miller, Seth Walder, and Stephania Bell have released their Super Bowl LVIII expert picks and predictions for the San Francisco 49ers-Kansas City Chiefs matchup.

Check out the ESPN staff’s Super Bowl LVIII expert picks, predictions, and best bets below.

ESPN’s Super Bowl LVIII Expert Picks and Predictions

ESPN NFL staff analysts have made their expert picks and predictions for Super Bowl LVIII. San Francisco is 9-2 in its last 11 games and 1-5 in its past six meetings with Kansas City.

The Chiefs are 6-0 against the spread in their previous six matchups at home with San Francisco. Kansas City is 13-3 in its last 16 games against an NFC opponent. Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Most NFL analysts have the Chiefs winning.

If you’re new to sports betting, check out our NFL betting guide.

More Super Bowl LVIII expert picks and predictions are on the main page.

Chiefs (+2)

Aaron Schatz is picking the Kansas City Chiefs to upset the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium because of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ defense.

“Chiefs. Their defense is playing very well, while the 49ers’ defense has declined in recent weeks. Both running backs should have nice games, but only the Chiefs have Mahomes,” he wrote.

Bet on Chiefs (+2)

Chiefs (+2)

Dan Granziano is also riding with Kansas City. “Chiefs. Every time I don’t pick them, they seem to make me feel stupid. They keep finding ways to win,” he said.

Bet on Chiefs (+2)

Chiefs (+2)

Next, Dan Orlovsky is trusting Mahomes and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s defense to carry the Chiefs. “Chiefs. Every time I don’t pick them, they seem to make me feel stupid. They keep finding ways to win,” he said.

Bet on Chiefs (+2)

Chiefs (+2)

Field Yates is backing Kansas City as well. “Chiefs. The Lions did a solid job of protecting Jared Goff in the NFC Championship Game, which I expect the Chiefs to be able to replicate,” he added. “Even if they are unable to, Mahomes is undeterred by pressure and will lead the Chiefs to their third Super Bowl win in five years.”

ESPN Super Bowl LVIII prop bets are on the main page.

Bet on Chiefs (+2)

Chiefs (+2)

Furthermore, Jordan Reid has the Chiefs winning their Super Bowl LIV rematch with the 49ers. “San Francisco is looking to avenge its loss to the Chiefs from Super Bowl LIV, but I think Kansas City will once again be too much for the 49ers as they go on to win back-to-back titles,” he wrote.

Bet on Chiefs (+2)

Chiefs (+2)

NFL draft analyst Matt Miller believes Kansas City will repeat. “Chiefs. I like some of the situational matchups for San Francisco, but the playoffs are about the team with the best quarterback and head coach duo — and that’s Kansas City,” he said.

Bet on Chiefs (+2)

49ers (-2)

Meanwhile, Seth Walder is one of the few analysts who knows San Francisco has what it takes to win its sixth super bowl championship. “49ers. San Francisco’s playmakers will be too overwhelming for Kansas City. There’s a reason the Niners were the best offense all year long — and they will be again on Super Bowl Sunday,” he wrote.

Bet on 49ers (-2)

49ers (-2)

Of course, Stephania Bell agreed with Walder’s take. “49ers. Shanahan will use the lessons learned from giving up a lead (as well as the confidence gained Sunday night that they can come back from behind) to pull out a win,” she said.

ESPN Super Bowl LVIII prop bets are on the main page. More expert picks and predictions for Super Bowl LVIII are on the main page. Welcome bonuses are available right now for the best NFL betting apps.

Bet on 49ers (-2)
Topics  
49ers Chiefs News NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Author image
Linkedin

James Foglio

James is an avid basketball and football fan. His favorite teams are the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at South New Hampshire University.
View All Posts By James Foglio

James Foglio

Linkedin
James is an avid basketball and football fan. His favorite teams are the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at South New Hampshire University.
View All Posts By James Foglio

Related To NFL picks

NFL picks
The Athletic Super Bowl LVIII Expert Picks & Predictions

The Athletic’s Super Bowl LVIII Expert Picks & Predictions

Author image James Foglio  •  29min
NFL picks
Sporting News Super Bowl LVIII Expert Picks & Predictions NFL
Sporting News’ Super Bowl LVIII Expert Picks & Predictions
Author image James Foglio  •  2h
NFL picks
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the third quarter with fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44)
Super Bowl 2024 Touchdown Scorer Odds, Predictions, & Expert Picks
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 31 2024
NFL picks
The Athletic NFL Conference Championship Expert Picks & Predictions 2024
The Athletic’s NFL Conference Championship Expert Picks & Predictions
Author image James Foglio  •  Jan 26 2024
NFL picks
Bleacher Report NFL Conference Championship Expert Picks & Predictions 2024
Bleacher Report’s NFL Conference Championship Expert Picks & Predictions
Author image James Foglio  •  Jan 26 2024
NFL picks
NBC Sports NFL Conference Championship Expert Picks & Predictions 2024
NBC Sports’ NFL Conference Championship Expert Picks & Predictions
Author image James Foglio  •  Jan 26 2024
NFL picks
Sporting News NFL Conference Championship Expert Picks & Predictions 2024
Sporting News’ NFL Conference Championship Expert Picks & Predictions
Author image James Foglio  •  Jan 26 2024
More News
Arrow to top