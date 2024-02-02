ESPN Super Bowl LVIII Expert Picks & Predictions

ESPN NFL analysts Aaron Schartz, Dan Granziano, Dan Orlovsky, Field Yates, Jordan Reid, Matt Miller, Seth Walder, and Stephania Bell have released their Super Bowl LVIII expert picks and predictions for the San Francisco 49ers-Kansas City Chiefs matchup.

Check out the ESPN staff’s Super Bowl LVIII expert picks, predictions, and best bets below.

ESPN NFL staff analysts have made their expert picks and predictions for Super Bowl LVIII. San Francisco is 9-2 in its last 11 games and 1-5 in its past six meetings with Kansas City.

The Chiefs are 6-0 against the spread in their previous six matchups at home with San Francisco. Kansas City is 13-3 in its last 16 games against an NFC opponent. Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Most NFL analysts have the Chiefs winning.

Chiefs (+2)

Aaron Schatz is picking the Kansas City Chiefs to upset the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium because of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ defense. “Chiefs. Their defense is playing very well, while the 49ers’ defense has declined in recent weeks. Both running backs should have nice games, but only the Chiefs have Mahomes,” he wrote. Bet on Chiefs (+2) Chiefs (+2) Dan Granziano is also riding with Kansas City. “Chiefs. Every time I don’t pick them, they seem to make me feel stupid. They keep finding ways to win,” he said. Bet on Chiefs (+2) Chiefs (+2) Next, Dan Orlovsky is trusting Mahomes and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s defense to carry the Chiefs. “Chiefs. Every time I don’t pick them, they seem to make me feel stupid. They keep finding ways to win,” he said. Bet on Chiefs (+2) Chiefs (+2) Field Yates is backing Kansas City as well. “Chiefs. The Lions did a solid job of protecting Jared Goff in the NFC Championship Game, which I expect the Chiefs to be able to replicate,” he added. “Even if they are unable to, Mahomes is undeterred by pressure and will lead the Chiefs to their third Super Bowl win in five years.” ESPN Super Bowl LVIII prop bets are on the main page. Bet on Chiefs (+2) Chiefs (+2) Furthermore, Jordan Reid has the Chiefs winning their Super Bowl LIV rematch with the 49ers. “San Francisco is looking to avenge its loss to the Chiefs from Super Bowl LIV, but I think Kansas City will once again be too much for the 49ers as they go on to win back-to-back titles,” he wrote. Bet on Chiefs (+2) Chiefs (+2) NFL draft analyst Matt Miller believes Kansas City will repeat. “Chiefs. I like some of the situational matchups for San Francisco, but the playoffs are about the team with the best quarterback and head coach duo — and that’s Kansas City,” he said. Bet on Chiefs (+2) 49ers (-2) Meanwhile, Seth Walder is one of the few analysts who knows San Francisco has what it takes to win its sixth super bowl championship. “49ers. San Francisco’s playmakers will be too overwhelming for Kansas City. There’s a reason the Niners were the best offense all year long — and they will be again on Super Bowl Sunday,” he wrote. Bet on 49ers (-2) 49ers (-2) Of course, Stephania Bell agreed with Walder’s take. “49ers. Shanahan will use the lessons learned from giving up a lead (as well as the confidence gained Sunday night that they can come back from behind) to pull out a win,” she said.

