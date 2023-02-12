NFL News and Rumors

ESPN Super Bowl Prediction: Most Experts Pick Eagles Over Chiefs

Dan Girolamo
Super Bowl LVII field.

The Worldwide Leader in Sports has weighed in with its prediction on Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Out of the 71 experts polled at ESPN, nearly two-thirds picked the Eagles to defeat the Chiefs in Super Bowl 2023.

ESPN Experts Super Bowl LVII Picks:

ESPN Super Bowl 2023 Picks And Predictions

ESPN polled 71 experts to pick the Super Bowl winner and the final score. These experts include ESPN’s writers, columnists, writers, pundits, and personalities. Of the 71 experts, 62 predict the game will be decided by seven points or less.

45 Experts Pick Eagles Over Chiefs

Out of the 71 experts polled, 45 of them picked the Eagles to defeat the Chiefs. That comes out to about 63% of the group backing Philadelphia.

BetOnline has the Eagles listed as a 1-point (-110) favorite and -119 on the moneyline. If the Eagles win, many of the experts believe it will be because of Jalen Hurts as 33 of them picked the quarterback to win Super Bowl MVP.

26 Experts Pick Chiefs Over Eagles

Out of the 71 experts surveyed, 26 sided with the Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, which is about 36% of the group.

BetOnline has the Chiefs listed as a 1-point underdog at +1 (-110) with a moneyline value of -101.

Like Eagles’ backers, the experts who picked the Chiefs to win cite quarterback Patrick Mahomes as the main reason for a Kansas City victory, with 20 experts picking the QB to win Super Bowl MVP.

BetOnline’s Super Bowl LVII Odds

Bet Kansas City Chiefs Philadelphia Eagles Play
Moneyline -101 -119 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +1 (-111) -1 (-109) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 51 (-113) Under 51 (-107) BetOnline logo
Topics  
NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Brendan Fraser. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
More News
