The Worldwide Leader in Sports has weighed in with its prediction on Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Out of the 71 experts polled at ESPN, nearly two-thirds picked the Eagles to defeat the Chiefs in Super Bowl 2023.

ESPN Experts Super Bowl LVII Picks:

ESPN Super Bowl 2023 Picks And Predictions

ESPN polled 71 experts to pick the Super Bowl winner and the final score. These experts include ESPN’s writers, columnists, writers, pundits, and personalities. Of the 71 experts, 62 predict the game will be decided by seven points or less.

45 Experts Pick Eagles Over Chiefs

Out of the 71 experts polled, 45 of them picked the Eagles to defeat the Chiefs. That comes out to about 63% of the group backing Philadelphia.

BetOnline has the Eagles listed as a 1-point (-110) favorite and -119 on the moneyline. If the Eagles win, many of the experts believe it will be because of Jalen Hurts as 33 of them picked the quarterback to win Super Bowl MVP.

26 Experts Pick Chiefs Over Eagles

Out of the 71 experts surveyed, 26 sided with the Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, which is about 36% of the group.

BetOnline has the Chiefs listed as a 1-point underdog at +1 (-110) with a moneyline value of -101.

Like Eagles’ backers, the experts who picked the Chiefs to win cite quarterback Patrick Mahomes as the main reason for a Kansas City victory, with 20 experts picking the QB to win Super Bowl MVP.

BetOnline’s Super Bowl LVII Odds