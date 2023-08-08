News

ESPN To Launch ESPN BET With PENN Entertainment

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
ESPN logo

ESPN is entering sports betting. In a landmark announcement, ESPN will launch the sportsbook ESPN BET after reaching an agreement with PENN Entertainment.

ESPN Enters Sports Betting With PENN Entertainment For ESPN BET

Effective this fall, PENN Entertainment will rebrand the Barstool Sportsbook and relaunch as ESPN BET. The sportsbook will include a website, mobile app, and mobile website.

“Our primary focus is always to serve sports fans and we know they want both betting content and the ability to place bets with less friction from within our products,” said Jimmy Pitaro, ESPN Chairman. “The strategy here is simple: to give fans what they’ve been requesting and expecting from ESPN. PENN Entertainment is the perfect partner to build an unmatched user experience for sports betting with ESPN BET.”

ESPN BET will launch in the 16 legalized betting states where PENN Entertainment is licensed, including New Jersey, Illinois, and Pennsylvania.

PENN Entertainment will make $1.5 billion in cash payments to ESPN over a 10-year term and grant $500 million in stock warrants to purchase PENN shares. PENN Entertainment now has access to ESPN, which is still the worldwide leader in sports.

PENN Entertainment Sells Barstool Sports Back To Dave Portnoy

With the ESPN agreement, PENN Entertainment is selling 100% of Barstool Sports back to its founder, Dave Portnoy, in exchange for “certain non-compete and other restrictive covenants.”

The deal states: “PENN also has the right to receive 50% of the gross proceeds received by David Portnoy in any subsequent sale or other monetization event of Barstool.”

This completes the three-year partnership between PENN Entertainment and Barstool Sports. It also ends the Barstool Sportsbook.

Comprehensive Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
News
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To News

News
Richard Sherman on the Prime Video Thursday Night Football

Richard Sherman Joining FS1’s Undisputed With Skip Bayless

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Aug 7 2023
News
2014 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships - Day 2
Simone Biles Wins Big At Core American Classic
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 6 2023
News
NFL Preaseason betting
How to Bet On NFL Preseason Games in Vermont | VT Sports Betting Apps
Author image Lee Astley  •  Aug 5 2023
News
Katie Ledecky
Swimmer Katie Ledecky Surpasses Michael Phelps’s Record Of Most Individual World Titles
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 31 2023
News
Swimming - Olympics: Day 7
Five takeaways from the second week of the 2023 FINA World Aquatics Championships
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 30 2023
News
Mollie O'Callaghan
Mollie O’Callaghan new breakout Australian swimming star at World Championships
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 26 2023
News
NY Unicorns
ChatGPT Rebrands 10 Pro Sports Teams With Name Changes, New Logos, & Redesigned Jerseys: A Nod to ‘Twitter’ and ‘X’
Author image David Evans  •  Jul 30 2023
More News
Arrow to top