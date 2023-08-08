ESPN To Launch ESPN BET With PENN Entertainment

ESPN is entering sports betting. In a landmark announcement, ESPN will launch the sportsbook ESPN BET after reaching an agreement with PENN Entertainment.

ESPN has entered an agreement with @PENNEntertain to launch ESPN BET, a branded sportsbook in the U.S. ESPN BET will be available for fans this fall Details: https://t.co/evaUbfn5Nh pic.twitter.com/UqIkME4Lyk — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) August 8, 2023

Effective this fall, PENN Entertainment will rebrand the Barstool Sportsbook and relaunch as ESPN BET. The sportsbook will include a website, mobile app, and mobile website.

“Our primary focus is always to serve sports fans and we know they want both betting content and the ability to place bets with less friction from within our products,” said Jimmy Pitaro, ESPN Chairman. “The strategy here is simple: to give fans what they’ve been requesting and expecting from ESPN. PENN Entertainment is the perfect partner to build an unmatched user experience for sports betting with ESPN BET.”

ESPN BET will launch in the 16 legalized betting states where PENN Entertainment is licensed, including New Jersey, Illinois, and Pennsylvania.

PENN Entertainment will make $1.5 billion in cash payments to ESPN over a 10-year term and grant $500 million in stock warrants to purchase PENN shares. PENN Entertainment now has access to ESPN, which is still the worldwide leader in sports.

PENN Entertainment Sells Barstool Sports Back To Dave Portnoy

Emergency Press Conference – I Bought Back Barstool Sports pic.twitter.com/dmUk0eNowx — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) August 8, 2023

With the ESPN agreement, PENN Entertainment is selling 100% of Barstool Sports back to its founder, Dave Portnoy, in exchange for “certain non-compete and other restrictive covenants.”

The deal states: “PENN also has the right to receive 50% of the gross proceeds received by David Portnoy in any subsequent sale or other monetization event of Barstool.”

This completes the three-year partnership between PENN Entertainment and Barstool Sports. It also ends the Barstool Sportsbook.

