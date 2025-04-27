Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez of Puerto Ordaz, Venezuela made Major League Baseball history on Saturday. He became the 19th Major League Baseball of all-time to hit four home runs in a game. However, he became only the third player ever to hit four home runs in a game in a loss for his team. The four home runs was not enough as the Diamondbacks were beaten 8-7 by the Atlanta Braves in 10 innings.

Who are the other two MLB players to hit four home runs in a game and lose?

The first player was Ed Delahanty of Cleveland, Ohio, who had four home runs in a game for the Philadelphia Phillies in a 9-8 Phillies loss to the Chicago Colts on July 13, 1896. The second player was Bob Horner of Junction City, Kansas, who had four home runs in a game for the Atlanta Braves in an 11-8 Braves loss to the Montreal Expos on July 6, 1986. You could make the argument that the Braves got reception from their loss nearly four decades ago.

Inside look at the four home run game

The home runs came in the second, fourth, sixth and ninth innings. Only in one of the four home runs was a teammate on base. Three of the four home runs were solo shots, while the other was a two-run home run.

Terrible start to 2025

Prior to the four home run onslaught, Suarez had got off to a horrible start to the season. He only had 15 hits in 90 at bats for a horrendous batting average of .167.

Tied Diamondbacks record

There is only one other Diamondbacks player to record four home runs in a game. That was J.D. Martinez of Miami, Florida on September 4, 2017. However, in this game eight years ago the Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Dodgers by a score of 13-0.