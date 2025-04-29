Almost every week one player is chosen from each league for the Major League Baseball Players of the Week honours. However, this past week from April 21 to 27, 2025, Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Andy Pages of Havana, Cuba and Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez of Puerto Odaz, Venezuela were both acknowledged in the National League. In the American League, a Mariners player was recognized for the second straight week, as shortstop Jorge Polanco of San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic was honoured. Last week the Mariners player who was named the American League Player of the Week was Dylan Moore of Yorba Linda, California.

Andy Pages

This past week, Pages batted .650 with three home runs and six runs batted in. During 20 at bats, he scored five runs and had 13 hits, three doubles, one stolen base, 25 total bases, an on base percentage of .650, and a slugging percentage of 1.25.

Pages had at least a hit in all five of the Dodgers games, including four hits (three singles and one home run) in a 9-2 Dodgers win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday. Pages’s stolen base came on Saturday in an 8-4 Dodgers win over the Pirates. For the season, Pages is batting .276 with five home runs and 11 runs batted in.

Eugenio Suarez

This past week, Suarez batted .400 with four home runs and five runs batted in. During 20 at bats, he scored nine runs, and had eight hits, one double, three walks, 21 total bases, an on base percentage of .500, and a slugging percentage of 1.05. The four home runs came in one game, an 8-7 Diamondbacks loss to the Atlanta Braves on Saturday. For the season, Suarez is batting .206 with 10 home runs and 20 runs batted in.

Jorge Polanco

From April 21-27, Polanco batted .471 with four home runs and eight runs batted in. During 17 at bats, he scored five runs, and had eight hits, two doubles, two walks, 22 total bases, an on base percentage of .550, and a slugging percentage of 1.294. The two doubles came in a 7-6 Mariners win over the Miami Marlins on Sunday. For the season, Polanco is batting .377 with seven home runs and 20 runs batted in.