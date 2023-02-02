If you’re looking for Every Super Bowl line for the past two decades, here you go.

When we’re looking at the most bet event of the year, many like to focus on either historical or recent Super Bowl trends. Dating back to 1967, there aren’t many super lopsided trends when it comes to the total and spread of a game.

Historically, favorites in the Super Bowl have a 54% record against the spread, with 28 wins and 24 losses. In terms of straight-up wins and winning a money line play, favorites have a stronger record going 36-18.

When it comes to the total, the results are just about even, with 27 games going over and 28 staying under, with last year’s Rams/ Bengals matchup being the tie-breaker.

These results are very similar to what has historically been seen in regular-season NFL games, with a roughly 50/50 split on sides and totals for this majority of NFL seasons.

However, it’s worth noting that the odds for the Super Bowl can change leading up to the game and it’s difficult to predict any major swings unless there’s a significant injury or other major development.

Super Bowl 2023 Odds

Every Super Bowl Line, Total, Winner, and ATS Winner Since 2000