If you’re looking for Every Super Bowl line for the past two decades, here you go.
When we’re looking at the most bet event of the year, many like to focus on either historical or recent Super Bowl trends. Dating back to 1967, there aren’t many super lopsided trends when it comes to the total and spread of a game.
Historically, favorites in the Super Bowl have a 54% record against the spread, with 28 wins and 24 losses. In terms of straight-up wins and winning a money line play, favorites have a stronger record going 36-18.
When it comes to the total, the results are just about even, with 27 games going over and 28 staying under, with last year’s Rams/ Bengals matchup being the tie-breaker.
These results are very similar to what has historically been seen in regular-season NFL games, with a roughly 50/50 split on sides and totals for this majority of NFL seasons.
However, it’s worth noting that the odds for the Super Bowl can change leading up to the game and it’s difficult to predict any major swings unless there’s a significant injury or other major development.
Super Bowl 2023 Odds
|Bet
|Kansas City
|Philadelphia
|Play
|Moneyline
|+105<
|-125
|Point Spread
|+1.5
|-105
|Total Points
|Over 50.5(-110)
|Under 50.5 (-110)
Every Super Bowl Line, Total, Winner, and ATS Winner Since 2000
|YEAR
|SUPER BOWL
|MATCHUP
|SPREAD
|O/U
|WINNER
|LOSER
|ATS WINNER
|O/U
|2022
|LVI
|Rams v. Bengals
|Rams -4.5
|48.5
|Rams
|Bengals
|Rams
|Under
|2021
|LV
|Bucs v. Chiefs
|Chiefs -3
|56
|Bucs 31
|Chiefs 9
|Bucs
|Under
|2020
|LIV
|49ers v. Chiefs
|Chiefs -1
|54.5
|Chiefs 31
|49ers 20
|Chiefs
|Under
|2019
|LIII
|Patriots v. Rams
|Patriots -2.5
|57.5
|Patriots 13
|Rams 3
|Patriots
|Under
|2018
|LII
|Eagles v. Patriots
|Patriots -4
|49
|Eagles 41
|Patriots 33
|Underdog
|Over
|2017
|LI
|Falcons v. Patriots
|Patriots -3
|57
|Patriots 34
|Falcons 28
|Favorite
|Over
|2016
|L
|Panthers v. Broncos
|Panthers -5
|43.5
|Broncos 24
|Panthers 10
|Underdog
|Under
|2015
|XLIX
|Seahawks v. Patriots
|Pick ’em
|47.5
|Patriots 28
|Seahawks 24
|N/A
|Over
|2014
|XLVIII
|Seahawks v. Broncos
|Broncos -2.5
|47.5
|Seahawks 43
|Broncos 8
|Underdog
|Over
|2013
|XLVII
|49ers v. Ravens
|49ers -4.5
|48
|Ravens 34
|49ers 31
|Underdog
|Over
|2012
|XLVI
|Giants v. Patriots
|Patriots -2.5
|53
|Giants 21
|Patriots 17
|Underdog
|Under
|2011
|XLV
|Packers v. Steelers
|Packers -3
|45
|Packers 31
|Steelers 25
|Favorite
|Over
|2010
|XLIV
|Saints v. Colts
|Colts -5
|57
|Saints 31
|Colts 17
|Underdog
|Under
|2009
|XLIII
|Steelers v. Cardinals
|Steelers -7
|46
|Steelers 27
|Cardinals 23
|Underdog
|Over
|2008
|XLII
|Giants v. Patriots
|Patriots -12
|55
|Giants 17
|Patriots 14
|Underdog
|Under
|2007
|XLI
|Colts v. Bears
|Colts -7
|47
|Colts 29
|Bears 17
|Favorite
|Under
|2006
|XL
|Steelers v. Seahawks
|Steelers -4
|47
|Steelers 21
|Seahawks 10
|Favorite
|Under
|2005
|XXXIX
|Patriots v. Eagles
|Patriots -7
|46.5
|Patriots 24
|Eagles 21
|Underdog
|Under
|2004
|XXXVIII
|Patriots v. Panthers
|Patriots -7
|37.5
|Patriots 32
|Panthers 29
|Underdog
|Over
|2003
|XXXVII
|Bucs v. Raiders
|Raiders -4
|44
|Bucs 48
|Raiders 21
|Underdog
|Over
|2002
|XXXVI
|Patriots v. Rams
|Rams -14
|53
|Patriots 20
|Rams 17
|Underdog
|Under
|2001
|XXXV
|Ravens v. Giants
|Baltimore -3
|33
|Baltimore 34
|Giants 7
|Favorite
|Over
|2000
|XXXIV
|Rams v. Titans
|Rams -7
|45
|Rams 23
|Titans 16
|Push
|Under