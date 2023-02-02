Featured

Every Super Bowl Line, Total, Winner, and ATS Winner Since 2000

Colin Lynch
If you’re looking for Every Super Bowl line for the past two decades, here you go.

When we’re looking at the most bet event of the year, many like to focus on either historical or recent  Super Bowl trends. Dating back to 1967, there aren’t many super lopsided trends when it comes to the total and spread of a game.

Historically, favorites in the Super Bowl have a 54% record against the spread, with 28 wins and 24 losses. In terms of straight-up wins and winning a money line play, favorites have a stronger record going 36-18.

When it comes to the total, the results are just about even, with 27 games going over and 28 staying under, with last year’s Rams/ Bengals matchup being the tie-breaker.

These results are very similar to what has historically been seen in regular-season NFL games, with a roughly 50/50 split on sides and totals for this majority of NFL seasons.

However, it’s worth noting that the odds for the Super Bowl can change leading up to the game and it’s difficult to predict any major swings unless there’s a significant injury or other major development.

Super Bowl 2023 Odds

Bet Kansas City Philadelphia Play
Moneyline +105< -125 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +1.5 -105 BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 50.5(-110) Under 50.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

YEAR SUPER BOWL MATCHUP SPREAD O/U WINNER LOSER ATS WINNER O/U
2022 LVI Rams v. Bengals Rams -4.5 48.5 Rams Bengals Rams Under
2021 LV Bucs v. Chiefs Chiefs -3 56 Bucs 31 Chiefs 9 Bucs Under
2020 LIV 49ers v. Chiefs Chiefs -1 54.5 Chiefs 31 49ers 20 Chiefs Under
2019 LIII Patriots v. Rams Patriots -2.5 57.5 Patriots 13 Rams 3 Patriots Under
2018 LII Eagles v. Patriots Patriots -4 49 Eagles 41 Patriots 33 Underdog Over
2017 LI Falcons v. Patriots Patriots -3 57 Patriots 34 Falcons 28 Favorite Over
2016 L Panthers v. Broncos Panthers -5 43.5 Broncos 24 Panthers 10 Underdog Under
2015 XLIX Seahawks v. Patriots Pick ’em 47.5 Patriots 28 Seahawks 24 N/A Over
2014 XLVIII Seahawks v. Broncos Broncos -2.5 47.5 Seahawks 43 Broncos 8 Underdog Over
2013 XLVII 49ers v. Ravens 49ers -4.5 48 Ravens 34 49ers 31 Underdog Over
2012 XLVI Giants v. Patriots Patriots -2.5 53 Giants 21 Patriots 17 Underdog Under
2011 XLV Packers v. Steelers Packers -3 45 Packers 31 Steelers 25 Favorite Over
2010 XLIV Saints v. Colts Colts -5 57 Saints 31 Colts 17 Underdog Under
2009 XLIII Steelers v. Cardinals Steelers -7 46 Steelers 27 Cardinals 23 Underdog Over
2008 XLII Giants v. Patriots Patriots -12 55 Giants 17 Patriots 14 Underdog Under
2007 XLI Colts v. Bears Colts -7 47 Colts 29 Bears 17 Favorite Under
2006 XL Steelers v. Seahawks Steelers -4 47 Steelers 21 Seahawks 10 Favorite Under
2005 XXXIX Patriots v. Eagles Patriots -7 46.5 Patriots 24 Eagles 21 Underdog Under
2004 XXXVIII Patriots v. Panthers Patriots -7 37.5 Patriots 32 Panthers 29 Underdog Over
2003 XXXVII Bucs v. Raiders Raiders -4 44 Bucs 48 Raiders 21 Underdog Over
2002 XXXVI Patriots v. Rams Rams -14 53 Patriots 20 Rams 17 Underdog Under
2001 XXXV Ravens v. Giants Baltimore -3 33 Baltimore 34 Giants 7 Favorite Over
2000 XXXIV Rams v. Titans Rams -7 45 Rams 23 Titans 16 Push Under
Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
Arrow to top