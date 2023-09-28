The Everygame NFL free bet for today’s TNF ‘week 4’ curtain raiser between the Lions @ Packers will land new players up to $500 in betting offers.



This NFL betting offer from Everygame is one of the best around and also one of the easiest to claim if wanting to bet on tonight’s Thursday Night Football between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers with one of the top US sportsbooks,

Here’s how to get involved.

Everygame NFL Free Bet: $500 To Bet On TNF – Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers

Everygame is supplying their new players with an easy-to-understand 100% sign up bonus worth up to $500 – that you could use on today’s Thursday night football action between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers.

To claim the maximum bonus, users would need to deposit $500.

How to Claim Your $500 Everygame Bonus

Click here to open your Everygame account. Follow through with the registration by providing the necessary details. Deposit $500 to claim the maximum bonus of $500.

Begin your NFL betting journey on the 2023 season.

Bet Money Line Play Detroit Lions -125 Green Bay Packers +105

Note: odds are subject to change

Why Pick Everygame Sportsbook For Thursday Night Football Betting?

The Everygame NFL betting experience doesn’t just stop with their attractive bonuses. Here’s what makes them a top choice for your sports betting needs, including having some great existing customer offers to keep you interested long after joining.

Cryptocurrency Focus : Smooth transactions backed by a suite of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Litecoin.

: Smooth transactions backed by a suite of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Litecoin. Diverse Betting Options : Engage in a wide variety of sports and events, with NFL being a premier highlight.

: Engage in a wide variety of sports and events, with NFL being a premier highlight. Intuitive User Interface : Effortlessly find your way around, making the betting process a breeze.

: Effortlessly find your way around, making the betting process a breeze. Existing Customer Offers: Rewards and bonuses to claim long after sign-up

Rewards and bonuses to claim long after sign-up Real-time Live Betting : Engage with games as they unfold, intensifying your betting thrill.

: Engage with games as they unfold, intensifying your betting thrill. First Rate Customer Support: Facing an issue? Their dedicated team is ready to assist.

Sportsbetting is a business that never sleeps – but Everygame is aware of this and continues to stay one step ahead of many of the others, especially with its focus on seamless cryptocurrency transactions. As bettors eagerly await the rush of the 2023 NFL season, aligning with a sportsbook like Everygame ensures a more refined and rewarding experience.

