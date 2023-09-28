NFL News and Rumors

Everygame NFL Free Bet: $500 To Bet On TNF – Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers

Author image
Andy Newton
Sports Editor
3 min read
NFL: Preseason-Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers

The Everygame NFL free bet for today’s TNF ‘week 4’ curtain raiser between the Lions @ Packers will land new players up to $500 in betting offers.

This NFL betting offer from Everygame is one of the best around and also one of the easiest to claim if wanting to bet on tonight’s Thursday Night Football between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers with one of the top US sportsbooks,

Here’s how to get involved.

Claim Your $500 Bonus at Everygame

Everygame NFL Free Bet: $500 To Bet On TNF – Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers

Everygame is supplying their new players with an easy-to-understand 100% sign up bonus worth up to $500 – that you could use on today’s Thursday night football action between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers.

To claim the maximum bonus, users would need to deposit $500.

How to Claim Your $500 Everygame Bonus

  1. Click here to open your Everygame account.
  2. Follow through with the registration by providing the necessary details.
  3. Deposit $500 to claim the maximum bonus of $500.
  4. Begin your NFL betting journey on the 2023 season.
Bet Money Line Play

Detroit Lions

 -125

Green Bay Packers

 +105

Note: odds are subject to change

Claim Your $500 Bonus at Everygame

Why Pick Everygame Sportsbook For Thursday Night Football Betting?

The Everygame NFL betting experience doesn’t just stop with their attractive bonuses. Here’s what makes them a top choice for your sports betting needs, including having some great existing customer offers to keep you interested long after joining.

  • Cryptocurrency Focus: Smooth transactions backed by a suite of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Litecoin.
  • Diverse Betting Options: Engage in a wide variety of sports and events, with NFL being a premier highlight.
  • Intuitive User Interface: Effortlessly find your way around, making the betting process a breeze.
  • Existing Customer Offers: Rewards and bonuses to claim long after sign-up
  • Real-time Live Betting: Engage with games as they unfold, intensifying your betting thrill.
  • First Rate Customer Support: Facing an issue? Their dedicated team is ready to assist.

Sportsbetting is a business that never sleeps – but Everygame is aware of this and continues to stay one step ahead of many of the others, especially with its focus on seamless cryptocurrency transactions. As bettors eagerly await the rush of the 2023 NFL season, aligning with a sportsbook like Everygame ensures a more refined and rewarding experience.

Visit Everygame

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting journalist that likes to use key stats and trends to find winners, plus highlight new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has many top industry contacts, including with some of the leading horse racing yards in the UK with his long association with FromTheStables and TrainersQuotes. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright too, plus was the former editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for the sportsbooks and exchange MatchBook and has featured in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a trend to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a stats-based betting angle.
Andy Newton

