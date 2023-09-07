Everygame Offering 100% Bonus Up To $500 – Bet NFL Chiefs -4

The NFL season begins Thursday night when the Detroit Lions take on the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. The primetime showdown is known as the NFL Kickoff Game. Sports fans looking to bet on the Lions vs. Chiefs should consider using Everygame. With Everygame, new customers can receive a 100% bonus offer and receive up to $500 additional betting funds.
The Best Sports Betting Sites For NFL in 2023
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
150% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
How To Claim Special Everygame Offer For The NFL
Everygame’s special offer comes at a great time as the NFL season kicks off shortly.
New customers can receive a 100% bonus offer of up to $500 in additional betting funds.
This offer is valid for non-crypto payment online. The bonus code, WELCOME500, is only valid for a new customer’s first deposit.
Follow the steps below to take advantage of Everygame’s offer
- Create an account and log in
- Make a deposit using one of our non-crypto payment methods
- Enter bonus code WELCOME500 at the top of this Special Offers page
- Wager and Win at Everygame Sportsbook
Note: It is not available for customers from Canada or Mexico. The bonus code is only valid for a new customer’s first deposit and must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed. For more terms and conditions, click here.
Bet Chiefs -4 On Everygame
Sources: #Chiefs star TE Travis Kelce is out tonight against the #Lions. He made an effort. Either way, the bone bruise should not keep him out long-term. pic.twitter.com/tB9et7Zsbb
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 7, 2023
Right now, the Chiefs are 4-point favorites on Everygame at -115.
The line was over a touchdown a few days ago. However, Kansas City’s star tight end, Travis Kelce, has been ruled out for the game with a knee injury. Plus, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones is missing the game because of a contract holdout.
The Lions are looking to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season.
Detroit should keep it close, but Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes is undefeated (5-0) in Week 1 starts. Even without Kelce, expect Mahomes and the Chiefs offense to score against an improving Lions’ defense.
NFL Betting Guides 2023
- NFL Betting Guide – Discover Best NFL Betting Sites in USA Ranked & Reviewed.
- NFL Betting Apps Guide – Compare the Best Apps for NFL Betting Ranked & Reviewed.
- NFL Live Betting Guide – Compare Best NFL In Play Betting Sites.
- The Latest NFL Odds – Compare the Best Football Odds & Lines.
- NFL Spread Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Football Spread Bets.
- NFL Totals Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Football Totals Bets.
- NFL Futures Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Football Futures Bets.
- NFL Moneyline Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to win Football Moneyline Bets.
- Free NFL Picks – Check Expert Football Picks & Predictions.
- Free NFL Picks Against The Spread – Check Expert NFL Picks Against the Spread.