Everygame Offering 100% Bonus Up To $500 – Bet NFL Chiefs -4

The NFL season begins Thursday night when the Detroit Lions take on the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. The primetime showdown is known as the NFL Kickoff Game. Sports fans looking to bet on the Lions vs. Chiefs should consider using Everygame. With Everygame, new customers can receive a 100% bonus offer and receive up to $500 additional betting funds.

The Best Sports Betting Sites For NFL in 2023

How To Claim Special Everygame Offer For The NFL

Everygame’s special offer comes at a great time as the NFL season kicks off shortly.

New customers can receive a 100% bonus offer of up to $500 in additional betting funds.

This offer is valid for non-crypto payment online. The bonus code, WELCOME500, is only valid for a new customer’s first deposit.

Follow the steps below to take advantage of Everygame’s offer

Create an account and log in Make a deposit using one of our non-crypto payment methods Enter bonus code WELCOME500 at the top of this Special Offers page Wager and Win at Everygame Sportsbook

Note: It is not available for customers from Canada or Mexico. The bonus code is only valid for a new customer’s first deposit and must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed. For more terms and conditions, click here.

Bet Chiefs -4 On Everygame

Sources: #Chiefs star TE Travis Kelce is out tonight against the #Lions. He made an effort. Either way, the bone bruise should not keep him out long-term. pic.twitter.com/tB9et7Zsbb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 7, 2023

Right now, the Chiefs are 4-point favorites on Everygame at -115.

The line was over a touchdown a few days ago. However, Kansas City’s star tight end, Travis Kelce, has been ruled out for the game with a knee injury. Plus, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones is missing the game because of a contract holdout.

The Lions are looking to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season.

Detroit should keep it close, but Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes is undefeated (5-0) in Week 1 starts. Even without Kelce, expect Mahomes and the Chiefs offense to score against an improving Lions’ defense.

NFL Betting Guides 2023