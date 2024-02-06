As the countdown to Super Bowl 2024 begins, the anticipation and excitement among football fans and bettors alike are reaching fever pitch. With Everygame’s commitment to providing the best betting environment, we’re thrilled to introduce a range of exclusive offers, including a generous deposit bonus, a unique promo code, and an exceptional Bitcoin offer. Get ready to dive into the heart of the action with Everygame Sportsbook, where every bet can lead to victory!

Everygame Super Bowl 2024 Offer: $1,000 Bonus

Everygame is offering an exciting $1,000 bonus to customers for Super Bowl 58. Whether you’re cheering for the Chiefs or the 49ers, Everygame Sportsbook has you covered. From your moneyline wagers to exotic prop bets, all of your 2024 Super Bowl needs are covered.

So let’s take a look at how you can claim this bonus and more with Everygame.

How To Claim Your Super Bowl 2024 Betting Offer

Click here to sign up for your Everygame account.

Register your Everygame account with your details. Deposit up to $2,000 in cryptocurrency to claim the 50% bonus offer. To claim the maximum $1,000 bonus, you should deposit $2,000. Use promo code CRYPTO1K on first deposit. Dive into the Everygame Sportsbook and place your bets on the 2024 Super Bowl.

Terms & Conditions

Offer is available to new customers only.

Maximum 50% bonus of $1,000. A $2,000 deposit receives a $1,000 bonus, a $200 deposit receives a $100 deposit etc.



How To Start An Online Sports Betting Account At Everygame

Starting your online sports betting account at Everygame could not be simpler. Let’s go through a step-by-step guide on creating and funding your new Everygame account in time for the Super Bowl.

Step 1: Click Below to Register Your Everygame Account With Your Details

CLICK HERE to begin the registration process for your new Everygame account.

Navigate to the CRYPTO bonus section in order to qualify for the $1,000 bonus.

Input your personal details in order to register your account.

Step 2: Make a Qualifying Deposit

With your account established, it is now time to fund the account. In order to claim the 50% deposit bonus, you should make your deposit in a cryptocurrency like Bitcoin.

The maximum bonus is $1,000, and to claim this you should deposit $2,000.

Enter code CRYPTO1K in order to access your bonus.

Step 3: Head to the Sportsbook and Place Your Bets on the 2024 Super Bowl

With your account funded, bonuses and free bets in place, you are now ready to head to the Everygame Sportsbook and place your Super Bowl wagers.

Super Bowl 2024 Odds

Super Bowl 2024 Everygame Specials

Whether you like the Chiefs or 49ers to win the Super Bowl, there are plenty of specials available at Everygame that allow you to win big on the big game.

With Everygame’s specials, you are able to bet on your favorite players to rack up all sorts of stats, but with bigger risk comes bigger reward. Let’s take a look at some of the Everygame specials for Super Bowl LVIII.

Everygame’s Super Bowl Bitcoin Giveaway

Super Bowl Promo : Bet on the Super Bowl between the 49ers vs. Chiefs, for a chance to win in Everygame’s Bitcoin Bowl.

: Bet on the Super Bowl between the 49ers vs. Chiefs, for a chance to win in Everygame’s Bitcoin Bowl. Bitcoin Giveaway : 100 winners will each receive an equal share of 1 Bitcoin (currently about $43,000 in total).

: 100 winners will each receive an equal share of 1 Bitcoin (currently about $43,000 in total). Draw Date : Winners of the 0.01 BTC prize (around $430 each) will be selected on February 13th, 2024, and notified via newsletter.

: Winners of the 0.01 BTC prize (around $430 each) will be selected on February 13th, 2024, and notified via newsletter. Prize Details: Prizes awarded in Bitcoin only. Winners must provide a Bitcoin wallet address to receive their prize in early March.

Everygame 2024 Super Bowl Free Bet Offer

Selected Bet Offers : ‘What Will Happen First?’ Bet : If your selected event happens second or third, receive your losing stake back as a free bet. ‘Exact Score’ Bet : If your bet correctly predicts the winning team and their exact point score, receive the losing stake back as a free bet.

: Free Bet Tiers : Bet USD 10-24.99: Receive a USD 10 free bet. Bet USD 25-49.99: Receive a USD 25 free bet. Bet USD 50-99.99: Receive a USD 50 free bet. Bet USD 100+: Receive a USD 100 free bet.

: Promotion Details : Free-bet bonus codes sent on February 12th via newsletter. Eligibility limited to the first relevant pre-game single bet per customer per offer. Minimum qualifying stake is USD 10. Live bets are excluded.

