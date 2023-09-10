NFL News and Rumors

Everygame Sportsbook Bonus For NFL Sunday Betting | Claim $500 In Free Bets

Andy Newton
Take advantage of the Everygame sportsbook bonus for NFL Sunday and claim up to $500 in free bets that you could use on any of today’s 14 matches.

This is one of the premier offers ahead of the NFL season and comes from one of the top US sportsbooks, Everygame. When users sign up for Everygame, they are offering a significant 100% deposit, up to $500.

Let’s explain more.

Everygame Sportsbook Bonus For NFL Sunday Betting

 

Everygame is offering new users a 100% sign up bonus worth up to $500 for the upcoming NFL season. To claim the maximum bonus, users should look to deposit $500.

How to Claim Your $500 Everygame Bonus

  1. Click here to sign up for your Everygame account.
  2. Follow through with the registration by providing the necessary details.
  3. Deposit $500 to claim the maximum bonus of $500.
  4. Begin your NFL betting spree on the 2023 season.
Why Choose Everygame Sportsbook For NFL Betting?

Everygame doesn’t just stop with their attractive bonuses. Here’s what makes them a top choice for your sports betting needs:

  • Cryptocurrency Focus: Smooth transactions backed by a suite of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Litecoin.
  • Diverse Betting Options: Engage in a wide variety of sports and events, with NFL being a premier highlight.
  • Intuitive User Interface: Effortlessly find your way around, making the betting process a breeze.
  • Existing Customer Offers: Rewards and bonuses to claim long after sign-up
  • Real-time Live Betting: Engage with games as they unfold, intensifying your betting thrill.
  • First Rate Customer Support: Facing an issue? Their dedicated team is ready to assist.

Sportsbetting is fast-paced business but Everygame is aware of this and continues to stay one step ahead of many of the others, especially with its focus on seamless cryptocurrency transactions. As bettors eagerly await the rush of the 2023 NFL season, aligning with a sportsbook like Everygame ensures a more refined and rewarding experience.

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting journalist that likes to use key stats and trends to find winners, plus highlight new betting angles for readers.
