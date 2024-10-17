NHL News and Rumors

Evgeni Malkin becomes second Russian to score 500 NHL career goals

Jeremy Freeborn
New York Islanders v Pittsburgh Penguins - Game Three

Evgeni Malkin made National Hockey League history on Wednesday. The center from Magnitogorsk, Russia became the 48th player all-time and second Russian to score 500 regular season goals in a career. He accomplished the feat in a 6-5 Penguins overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Look at milestone goal

Malkin scored his 500th goal at 3:26 of the third period from Penguins captain Sidney Crosby of Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia. He scored his 500th on the rebound as he was falling toward the ice.

Part of a four point night

Malkin had four points in the contest. He had three assists, as he set up Bryan Rust of Pontiac, Michigan in the first period, Rickard Rakell of Sundbyberg, Sweden with 46 seconds left in the third period, and Crosby on the power play one minute and 38 seconds into overtime.

Who was the first Russian player to score 500 goals?

Alexander Ovechkin of Moscow is the only other player all-time to score 500 goals in a NHL career. He accomplished the feat in a 7-1 Washington Capitals win over the Ottawa Senators on January 10, 2016. Ovechkin scored on the power-play from Jason Chimera of Edmonton, Alberta, and Andre Burakovsky, and put the Capitals up 5-1 at the time.

Ovechkin is also second all-time in NHL goals with 853. Wayne Gretzky is the all-time leader with 894.

Memorable night from Sidney Crosby too

In addition to Malkin having a historic night, so did Crosby. The two-time Canadian Olympic gold medalist became the 10th player ever to register 1600 career points.

Malkin in 2024-25

Malkin leads the NHL with nine assists and 11 points. He also has two goals, is a -1 with four power-play points, 13 shots on goal, 26 faceoff wins, four blocked shots, two hits, two takeaways, and two giveaways. With the win, the Penguins improved to a record of three wins and two losses and are in second place in the Metropolitan Division, two points back of the New Jersey Devils.

 

Topics  
NHL News and Rumors Penguins
