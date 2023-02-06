Joe Woods, 52, has been tapped to be the next New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator.

Woods, who was recently fired from the Cleveland Browns after serving in the same capacity for the Browns from 2020-2022, will be reunited with Saints head coach Dennis Allen.

Woods was the defensive backs coach for the Oakland Raiders in 2014 when Allen was the team’s head coach.

His history in Cleveland was checkered.

He had a talented roster consisting of Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, and Denzel Ward, to name a few, and the Browns’ defense never performed up to expectations.

Browns fans sent the hashtag #firejoewoods viral almost every week after inexplicable late-game lackluster performances often resulting in losses.

One of the worst 2022 Browns losses was in Week 2 against the New York Jets.

The Jets with Joe Flacco at quarterback scored 13 points with less than 2 minutes left in the game, an event that Next Gen Stats viewed as virtually improbable with a 0.3% chance of occurring.

Trailing 30-17 with less 1:55 on the clock, the Jets had a 0.3% chance of winning after Nick Chubb's 12-yd TD run. The Jets late-game comeback goes down as the most improbable of the Next Gen Stats era (since 2016) based on the NGS win probability model.#NYJvsCLE | #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/WkTiEAXrt8 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 18, 2022

The Saints apparently have no concerns about this.

Saints don't think Joe Woods was the issue in Cleveland. — Brandon Little (@BrandonLittleFB) February 6, 2023

Cameron Jordan’s January Tweet Did Not Age Well

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordon was asked by a fan one month ago if there was a possibility of him playing for the Browns.

After playing there two games ago… it affirmed my previous notions… No amount of money could get me there 🤢🤢🤢 https://t.co/hLArnZbirm — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) January 6, 2023

Jordan said:

“After playing there two games ago…It affirmed my previous notions…No amount of money could get me there.”

It is unclear if Jordan will be back in New Orleans in 2023.

His contract was restructured in 2022 which provided two voided years.

According to NFLPA records, the Saints added two void years to Cam Jordan's contract with his restructure. Base salary for 2022 dropped from $13.6 million to $1.12 million — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) March 12, 2022

If he is back in New Orleans, Jordan will be working with a key piece of the Browns coaching staff.

What Is Ahead For The Saints In 2023?

The Saints finished 7-10 in 2022, third place in the dreadful NFC South division.

The team has yet to create its new identity or shed its former one that included a long successful run with head coach Sean Payton and future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees.

The NFC South is wide open with Tom Brady’s retirement.

Each team has plenty of work to do to fill out its roster.

Perhaps Woods will be one of the missing pieces the Saints are looking for.