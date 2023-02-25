NFL News and Rumors

Ex Cincinnati Bengals WR Chad Johnson Makes Shocking Admission

Wendi Oliveros
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

45-year-old retired NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson, sometimes known as “Ochocinco” made a shocking admission during a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast called Club Shay Shay.

Chad Johnson had an 11-year NFL career from 2001-2011.

He was chosen in the second round (No. 36 overall) of the 2001 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Johnson made a shocking admission to Sharpe about his living situation in those early years of his NFL career.

What Johnson Said

During the first two years of his career at Cincinnati, Johnson said that he lived at the Bengals stadium.

Johnson was trying to save money, and he said the stadium had everything he needed.

He said:

“Showers, cafeteria, TV, couch, gaming system. What’s the point? I was so locked in. It wasn’t about having my own space.”

Johnson did not see the point in renting or buying real estate despite having a four-year rookie contract valued at $3.09 million.

Then Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis convinced Johnson that he needed to get his own place during his second season.

Johnson was perfectly content living at the stadium and said he would have been okay continuing to do so.

Johnson Was Fun To Watch

Johnson had a great career, but he must look at the current Cincinnati Bengals and wish he was born in this generation and could play with the current-day Bengals.

He was a hugely talented receiver out of Oregon State, and at his peak could have been yet another weapon for Joe Burrow.

In 166 career games, he scored 67 career touchdowns with 766 receptions and 11,059 yards.

He was a 6-time Pro Bowler, a 3-time First-Team All-Pro, and the 2006 receiving yards leader.

Johnson ranks 32nd all-time on the NFL list of receiving yards leaders.

Johnson Was Frugal 

Johnson told Sharpe that he has saved over 80% of his playing salary.

He made over $65 million during his 10 years with the Bengals.

Over the years, he has engaged in other interests such as acting and reality television including an appearance on the 2010 season of Dancing with the Stars.

Johnson is the father of nine children.

Bengals NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
