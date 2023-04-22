NFL News and Rumors

Ex-NBA Star J.R. Smith Rescues Ex-NFL Star J.J. Watt From Golf Mishap

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
JJ Watt

Professional athletes are just like the rest of us when they are playing sports other than those they are famous for.

J.J. Watt has been working on his golf game ever since retiring from the NFL after the 2022 season.

In his most recent golf adventure, he is golfing with former NBA star J.R. Smith.

It is hard to explain how this all unfolded since we do not have any context except a video of the incident.

All we know for sure is that J.R. Smith saved the day and is stronger than any of us realized.

J.J. Watt Is The Best

He did not have to release this video.

Now that he has, it begs a lot of questions.

The most obvious is what was he doing trying to contour his body in such a way so close to the sand trap.

Another question is what was Plan B if both Smith and Watt ended up in the sand trap if the rescue went afoul?

Watt probably has nearly 50 pounds on Smith so there was a chance this may not have ended well.

What’s Next For Watt

Watt will be present when brothers T.J. and Derek get their high school jerseys retired (#16 for T.J. and #20 for Derek) and become the newest members of the Pewaukee High School Hall of Fame in Pewaukee, Wisconsin.

They will join J.J. who already has his #9 jersey retired and is a member of the Hall of Fame.

The ceremony is happening on May 5, 2023.

Will J.J. Miss Football When Fall Comes?

J.J. is firmly retired and content to be so.

We wonder how much he will miss football on those fall Sundays.

He may not miss the rigors of OTAs and training camp, but he is a competitor so Sundays will have a bit of a void now.

Hopefully, he attends Pittsburgh Steelers games to cheer on his brothers.

Football will miss the personality, performance, and work ethic of J.J. Watt; that is why his social media account is a lifesaver that will help his fans fill the void of him not being out there on fall Sundays.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Derrick Henry

Is Derrick Henry Being Traded To The Philadelphia Eagles?

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
Tyreek Hill Calls Out Elon Musk For Not Paying For Patrick Mahomes’ Twitter Blue Check
Tyreek Hill Calls Out Elon Musk For Not Paying For Patrick Mahomes’ Twitter Blue Check
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  18h
NFL News and Rumors
Jonathan Gannon
Eagles Fans React To Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon’s Comments About Coaching In Philadelphia
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  18h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Combine
Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard Says “Everybody’s Lying” About Who They Are Drafting
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 21 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Joel Bitonio
Cleveland Browns Guard Joel Bitonio And Wife Courtney Donate $1M To His Alma Mater
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 21 2023
NFL News and Rumors
jameson williams
Comparing Detroit Lions’ Jameson Williams’ Gambling Ban to NFL Domestic Violence Suspensions
Author image David Evans  •  Apr 21 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Jameson Williams
NFL Suspends 4 Lions Players And 1 Commanders Player For Gambling Violations
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 21 2023
More News
Arrow to top