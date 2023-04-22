Professional athletes are just like the rest of us when they are playing sports other than those they are famous for.

J.J. Watt has been working on his golf game ever since retiring from the NFL after the 2022 season.

In his most recent golf adventure, he is golfing with former NBA star J.R. Smith.

It is hard to explain how this all unfolded since we do not have any context except a video of the incident.

Sometimes all it takes is one key assist from @TheRealJRSmith I’m just glad I didn’t take both of us down. (Don’t ask why or how I got myself into this predicament. There is no logical explanation.) 🤦🏼‍♂️🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/8yQ3ELTVDi — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 22, 2023

All we know for sure is that J.R. Smith saved the day and is stronger than any of us realized.

J.J. Watt Is The Best

He did not have to release this video.

Now that he has, it begs a lot of questions.

The most obvious is what was he doing trying to contour his body in such a way so close to the sand trap.

Another question is what was Plan B if both Smith and Watt ended up in the sand trap if the rescue went afoul?

Watt probably has nearly 50 pounds on Smith so there was a chance this may not have ended well.

What’s Next For Watt

Watt will be present when brothers T.J. and Derek get their high school jerseys retired (#16 for T.J. and #20 for Derek) and become the newest members of the Pewaukee High School Hall of Fame in Pewaukee, Wisconsin.

They will join J.J. who already has his #9 jersey retired and is a member of the Hall of Fame.

Join us on May 5th to honor PHS alumni, Derek and TJ Watt as we retire both of their high school football jerseys – #20 and #16. Both will be in attendance alongside their families as they join their brother JJ Watt and Chris McIntosh in Pewaukee's Hall of Fame! #PiratePride pic.twitter.com/6pKVVY6IGA — Pewaukee Schools (@PewaukeeSD) April 20, 2023

The ceremony is happening on May 5, 2023.

Will J.J. Miss Football When Fall Comes?

J.J. is firmly retired and content to be so.

We wonder how much he will miss football on those fall Sundays.

He may not miss the rigors of OTAs and training camp, but he is a competitor so Sundays will have a bit of a void now.

Hopefully, he attends Pittsburgh Steelers games to cheer on his brothers.

Football will miss the personality, performance, and work ethic of J.J. Watt; that is why his social media account is a lifesaver that will help his fans fill the void of him not being out there on fall Sundays.