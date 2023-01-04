Ex-NFL Linebacker Claims that Mac Jones Has “Affluenza”

New England Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones has become a punching bag for NFL fans over the last month. Between the Patriots’ collapse against the Las Vegas Raiders, including being stiff-armed by Chandler Jones on the final play. To the accusations of him being a dirty player piling up. And now, there is a new criticism in the pile.

Channing Crowder, a former NFL linebacker and co-host of The Pivot podcast, was on FS1’s The Herd discussing the young quarterbacks. Jones’s name was brought up and Crowder’s thoughts were…interesting.

“I heard you talking earlier about Mac Jones’ body language,” Crowder said. “It’s called affluenza. If you’ve been given too much, when you have too much money, you’re a little different.”

Per the Merriam-Webster dictionary, affluenza is defined as “the unhealthy and unwelcomed psychological and social effects of affluence regarded as a widespread societal problem.” Crowder also mentioned Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Arizona’s Kyler Murray as players who struggle with their attitudes, implying that they are spoiled.

Former quarterback Boomer Esiason shared a similar sentiment about Mac Jones. During an appearance on the Greg Hill Show, Esiason commented on Jones’ body language, claiming there’s a “douchiness” to it.

The Mac Jones Dogpile

The 2022-23 season has not been kind to the young Jones. Statistically, Jones’s numbers are down across the board, in part because of injury. But to make matters worse, his 32.5 QBR is only ahead of Davis Mills and Baker Mayfield among the worst in the league. In part due to his struggles, the Patriots offense has not had the same success as last year. New England has gone from sixth in scoring offense down to 17th this season, averaging 21.3 points per game.

There have been concerns about Jones’ body language and in-game antics as well. During a loss to Buffalo, Jones was seen yelling at offensive assistant Matt Patricia in a sideline outburst. There have also been numerous accusations of Jones being a dirty player. In Week 16 against Cincinnati most recently, Jones was trying to chase down when a Bengals defender after a turnover (that was called back). When he could not chase down the player with the ball, he dove at the knees of cornerback Eli Apple who was trailing on the play. The latest incidents may lend credence to Channing Crowder and Boomer Esiason’s observations.

Mac Jones is a dirty player – Compilation video from 4 different incidents from his two-year career. pic.twitter.com/LFDUugodvA — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 25, 2022

Despite Jones’ sophomore slump, the Patriots are hanging on to the final wild-card spot. At 8-8, the Patriots would be in if they win their season finale at Buffalo.