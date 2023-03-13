The 2023 NFL offseason is off to an unusual start.

There are a lot of big-name free-agent quarterbacks looking for a job, and Mike White and Sam Darnold are among the first few to get deals with new teams.

White signed with the Dolphins and hours later, Sam Darnold agreed to a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers.

49ers reached agreement on a one-year deal with former Panthers’ QB Sam Darnold, per source. pic.twitter.com/rpJLf1YXxi — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023

The terms of the deal are unknown.

Darnold was a free agent, and Carolina is clearly moving forward on a new quarterback path with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Sam Darnold’s Career

Darnold was drafted by the New York Jets as the No. 3 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

He spent three seasons with the Jets before being traded to the Panthers for the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

In his career, he has thrown for over 11,700 yards with 61 touchdowns and 55 interceptions.

What Will Be Darnold’s Role In San Francisco?

With Brock Purdy recovering from recent elbow surgery and Trey Lance coming back from a season-ending injury, Darnold could very well be in the mix during the preseason as both Purdy and Lance regain their competitive form.

Darnold could end up as QB3 in that crowded room.

The QB1 job is expected to be up in the air with Purdy and Lance vying for it.

Darnold provides a steady backbone to the quarterback room that suffered a lot in 2022.

It was so bad in the NFC championship game that running back Christian McCaffrey lined up as the emergency quarterback.

Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance, Brock Purdy, and Josh Johnson all got injured at some point during the 2022 season.

Who’s Next?

There are so many free-agent quarterbacks left; who will get signed next?

Jacoby Brissett, Case Keenum, Baker Mayfield, Marcus Mariota, Joshua Dobbs, and Carson Wentz are among those still looking for a 2023 contract.

Four are former Cleveland Browns, and though the Browns have their QB1 in Deshaun Watson, who will they lean on to support him?

Brissett and Joshua Dobbs were with the Browns in 2022, and Mayfield and Keenum were with the team in 2021.

We will have to wait and see which quarterback domino drops next.